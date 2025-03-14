Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Chest in Another Risqué Sheer Top While Out With Friends: Photo
Brooks Nader isn't shy about flaunting her body!
After going out with friends like makeup artist Patrick Ta and celebrity PR guru Simon Huck, the model reshared a photo from their fun night, which showed her rocking yet another sheer outfit.
In the Instagram Story snap, Nader, 29, wore a sheer black sleeveless bodysuit, giving people a peek at her figure. She paired the risqué top with black pants and gold jewelry and wore her hair down.
It's unclear where the picture was taken, but earlier this month, the star donned a number of sheer ensembles while attending Paris Fashion Week events.
While overseas, the star tried on a lacy blue see-through top in addition to going out to dinner in a sheer thong-style bodysuit that she paired with a lace skirt.
"Fashion icon baby 🔥🔥🔥🔥," one person commented on her hot photos, while a second said, "😍😍 BOMBSHELL."
Though boyfriend Gleb Savchenko didn't make the trip with Nader, he showed his adoration for her by commenting fire and heart emojis on her uploads.
The couple, who were partners on the most recent season of DWTS, first sparked romance rumors after they were seen kissing backstage in September 2024. However, Nader brushed off the incident at the time, telling a reporter, "I kiss everyone I know. All my friends."
"I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck," she insisted.
Nonetheless, the two continued to fuel romance rumors for about a month, when an insider claimed the professional dancer, 41, then broke things off — though the model responded to the gossip by hinting in a TikTok post that they were never exclusively dating to begin with.
Just a few weeks later, the two confused fans when they packed on the PDA and kissed in another social media video, and this past February, a source claimed the two were officially a couple.
"Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating," the source told a news outlet. "They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."
The insider said the stars "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," possibly referring to the two daughters Savchenko shares with ex-wife Elena Samodanova. "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."
Savchenko and his estranged wife separated in 2020 after marrying in 2006.
Nader separated from advertising executive Billy Haire in 2022 after three years of marriage.