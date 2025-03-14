Brooks Nader Shows Off Her Chest in Another Risqué Sheer Top While Out With Friends: Photo

The couple, who were partners on the most recent season of DWTS, first sparked romance rumors after they were seen kissing backstage in September 2024. However, Nader brushed off the incident at the time, telling a reporter, "I kiss everyone I know. All my friends."

"I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck," she insisted.

Nonetheless, the two continued to fuel romance rumors for about a month, when an insider claimed the professional dancer, 41, then broke things off — though the model responded to the gossip by hinting in a TikTok post that they were never exclusively dating to begin with.