Brooks Nader Nearly Has a Nip Slip in All-White Ensemble at Paris Fashion Week — See the Risqué Photo

Photo of Brooks Nader.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader is no stranger to sharing photos of her fit figure on social media.

By:

March 9 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader almost had a nip slip!

On Saturday, March 8, the model, 29, nearly exposed her bare chest in an all-white ensemble at Paris Fashion Week.

Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader shared a mirror selfie in the revealing ensemble that featured puffy arm warmers.

In the sultry photo, Nader wore a top with cutouts, which displayed the side of her bust. The brunette beauty’s nipples also poked out of the thin fabric shirt that she paired with a long white skirt and puffy white arm warmers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star accessorized with black shades and big pearl earrings.

“At least my wrists are warm,” she joked alongside the image.

This is not the first time Nader flaunted her fit figure for her day in the French city, as on Friday, March 7, she uploaded a post in a small white mini dress.

Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader wore another white ensemble on Friday, March 7, which also almost revealed her nipples.

In the snapshots, the celeb once again almost showed off her bare chest in the low-cut ensemble with a voluminous bottom. The Dancing With the Stars alum accompanied the cleavage-bearing dress with chunky gold jewelry.

“Lemme see u do your dance 💃,” she captioned the images.

In response, one person said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while another commented, “Oh hey, gorgeous.”

“I feel like you slay every city you enter. That’s some 👸 s---,” a third noted, as a fourth shared, “Beauty 😍.”

Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader accessorized the revealing white mini dress with large gold jewelry.

Brooks Nader

As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 6, Nader donned yet another risqué look while going out to dinner in the City of Love.

Before leaving her hotel, she snapped a few steamy selfies in her completely see-through outfit.

In one post from her Instagram Story, she wore a high-neck brown sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The clothing item had a thong behind, which she paired with a lace maroon skirt.

The celeb also sported large rectangle metallic earrings, a maroon bag and pointed-toe high heels.

"I love doing my own makeup," she captioned one of the stills from the night, while she wrote "@ysl girlie forever" on another.

While it is unclear who accompanied her on her trip to Paris, her beau, Gleb Savchenko, doesn’t seem to be present for the excursion, as he hasn’t been spotted in any of her posts.

Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Brooks Nader recently donned a completely see-through look while at Paris Fashion Week.

Savchenko, 41, and Nader’s romance began after he was her partner on Dancing With the Stars.

Though Nader initially brushed off their connection as platonic, they eventually made things official.

"Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating," a source recently spilled of their romance. "They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."

The insider noted the pair "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," adding, "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."

