Brooks Nader Nearly Pops Out of Her Tiny Bikini While Enjoying Mexico Getaway: Photos

Brooks Nader is living her best life! The Dancing With the Stars alum turned up the heat on Instagram, sharing a series of steamy snaps from her Mexico getaway on Sunday, February 23.

One shot in particular grabbed everyone’s attention, as Nader rocked a barely-there black G-string bikini with a long-sleeve cover-up while lounging at the edge of a pool. Tilting her head back to soak in the sun, she paired the sultry look with oversized sunglasses, a jade pendant necklace and a gold cross, finishing it all off with a fresh ivory-white manicure. “Sometimes you have to ✌️ to 🇲🇽,” she captioned the post.

Brooks Nader showed off her stunning figure in the tiny black lace swimsuit.

In another pic, the model flaunted her curves and sculpted abs as she relaxed poolside. A follow-up snap showed her holding a drink in one hand while giving the camera a fierce stare, with the beach and ocean behind her.

Nader also shared a few fun moments from her trip, including a dinner outing with her close friend Daniella Di Giorgio.

Brooks Nader and 'DWTS' partner Gleb Savchenko sparked romance rumors last year after meeting on the show.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling pics, flooding the comments section with love. “This location is incredible!!😍😍,” one follower gushed, while another kept it simple: “Ur hot.” “So gorgeous, have a blast,” a third fan wrote, with another adding, “So hot.” A fifth chimed in, “Beautiful as always 😍.”

The 'DWTS' alum went on a trip with her sisters and friends.

Since Savchenko has been on the DWTS tour, Nader decided to visit him at one of his shows. "My sisters made so much fun of me," she admitted. "They were like, ‘You have things to do. You have shoots. What are you doing sleeping in a bunk?’ But I did. I slept in the bunk with them for one night on the road. I wanted to be a road dog for a night. And I went to one of the shows — it was so much fun.”

“I've always wanted to sleep on a tour bus for a night, and we fit great in that bunk,” she added. “It was so cozy!”

The star posted a photo of her sister going topless by the pool.

With the entire DWTS cast sleeping on the bus — including Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach — the space was tight. Nader revealed that Savchenko had to strategize how they’d fit before she arrived. “He was so funny because we were in the one twin bunk or whatever on the bus and he, the night before, was like, ‘I've been practicing how I'm going to sleep with my arms up like a sliver just so that you could have room,’” she said. “And he slept on the edge so that I didn't fall off. What a gentleman. Chivalry.” “Get you a man who sleeps on the edge of the tour bus bed,” she added.