Brooks Nader Sizzles in String Bikini for Sultry 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Model Brooks Nader is once again showing off her fit figure for this year's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' issue.

On Monday, March 24, the publication shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the model wearing different bikinis during her beachside photoshoot in Bermuda.

Brooks Nader will once again be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In one Instagram Story post, Nader, 29, rocked a white string bikini while quipping to the camera, "Fun fact: I requested this rat bag is on set with us. I recommended her."

The star was talking about a woman standing next to her who was rubbing lotion on Nader's abs.

"Because I need her energy!" Nader continued to gush about the assistant who smiled and hugged her while declaring, "I love you!"