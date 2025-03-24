or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brooks Nader
NEWS

Brooks Nader Sizzles in String Bikini for Sultry 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Two photos of Brooks Nader
Source: mega;@si_swimsuit/instagram

Model Brooks Nader is once again showing off her fit figure for this year's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' issue.

By:

March 24 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader will once again be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

On Monday, March 24, the publication shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the model wearing different bikinis during her beachside photoshoot in Bermuda.

brooks nader
Source: @si_swimsuit/instagram

Brooks Nader wore a white bikini for a 2025 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' photoshoot.

In one Instagram Story post, Nader, 29, rocked a white string bikini while quipping to the camera, "Fun fact: I requested this rat bag is on set with us. I recommended her."

The star was talking about a woman standing next to her who was rubbing lotion on Nader's abs.

"Because I need her energy!" Nader continued to gush about the assistant who smiled and hugged her while declaring, "I love you!"

In another upload, the Dancing With the Stars alum stayed cozy in a white robe and encouraged women to participate in the magazine's model search.

"OK, y'all. This is your friendly reminder to apply for Swim Search," the bombshell said. "It changed my life. Turned into a rookie then turned into a cover girl twice! That could be you. Let's see your submissions!"

brooks nader
Source: @si_swimsuit/instagram

This is the star's seventh year modeling for the publication.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

On SI Swimsuit's Instagram page, they posted a video of Nader sitting on the rocks near the beach and another sultry video where she wore a shiny beige bikini.

The star's friends raved over the content, with college gymnast Olivia Dunne commenting, "Oh wowzaaaa."

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 so good !!!!" penned fellow model Hunter McGrady, while Aurora Culpo said, "Holy golden goddess 😍😍😍😍."

Nader reshared some of the uploads to her own Instagram Story, captioning one of them, "Year 7 @siswimsuit."

brooks nader
Source: @si_swimsuit/instagram

The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum encouraged women to apply for Swim Search, which was how she was discovered.

After gaining a following from her SI Swimsuit shoots, Nader competed on DWTS last year — and though she and partner Gleb Savchenko were the fifth duo to be eliminated from Season 33, the two wound up falling for each other.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were caught kissing backstage, but at the time, Nader brushed off the dating gossip.

"I kiss everyone I know. All my friends," she insisted in September. "I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."

It was then reported that the two stopped seeing each other, but by the holidays, they were back together.

brooks nader
Source: mega

The model and Gleb Savchenko have been dating since late last year.

"Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating," one insider revealed to a news outlet in February. "They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."

The source said the stars "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," likely referring to the two daughters Savchenko co-parents with ex Elena Samodanova. "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."

Savchenko and Samodanova separated in 2020 after marrying in 2006.

