Brooks Nader Sizzles in String Bikini for Sultry 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot
Brooks Nader will once again be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
On Monday, March 24, the publication shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the model wearing different bikinis during her beachside photoshoot in Bermuda.
In one Instagram Story post, Nader, 29, rocked a white string bikini while quipping to the camera, "Fun fact: I requested this rat bag is on set with us. I recommended her."
The star was talking about a woman standing next to her who was rubbing lotion on Nader's abs.
"Because I need her energy!" Nader continued to gush about the assistant who smiled and hugged her while declaring, "I love you!"
In another upload, the Dancing With the Stars alum stayed cozy in a white robe and encouraged women to participate in the magazine's model search.
"OK, y'all. This is your friendly reminder to apply for Swim Search," the bombshell said. "It changed my life. Turned into a rookie then turned into a cover girl twice! That could be you. Let's see your submissions!"
On SI Swimsuit's Instagram page, they posted a video of Nader sitting on the rocks near the beach and another sultry video where she wore a shiny beige bikini.
The star's friends raved over the content, with college gymnast Olivia Dunne commenting, "Oh wowzaaaa."
"🔥🔥🔥🔥 so good !!!!" penned fellow model Hunter McGrady, while Aurora Culpo said, "Holy golden goddess 😍😍😍😍."
Nader reshared some of the uploads to her own Instagram Story, captioning one of them, "Year 7 @siswimsuit."
After gaining a following from her SI Swimsuit shoots, Nader competed on DWTS last year — and though she and partner Gleb Savchenko were the fifth duo to be eliminated from Season 33, the two wound up falling for each other.
The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were caught kissing backstage, but at the time, Nader brushed off the dating gossip.
"I kiss everyone I know. All my friends," she insisted in September. "I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."
It was then reported that the two stopped seeing each other, but by the holidays, they were back together.
"Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating," one insider revealed to a news outlet in February. "They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."
The source said the stars "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," likely referring to the two daughters Savchenko co-parents with ex Elena Samodanova. "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."
Savchenko and Samodanova separated in 2020 after marrying in 2006.