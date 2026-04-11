EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals Everything You Need to Know About the New Batch of 'Baywatch' Babes Bouncing Back on Screen for the Reboot Source: MEGA 'Baywatch' is returning to screens with a new cast of actors and influencers. Aaron Tinney April 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA The 'Baywatch' reboot is currently filming in California.

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The updated version retains key visual elements, including the signature red swimsuits, while introducing a younger cast designed to appeal to modern audiences. The series is co-produced by Fremantle and Fox and is expected to launch in the United States later this year, with potential for international distribution. A source familiar with the production said: "The strategy is clearly to lean into a new generation of babes who can capture the same attention the original cast commanded, but with a contemporary edge shaped by social media and influencer culture." Another insider added: "There is a strong belief that the visual identity of the show remains central – the casting reflects that, with a focus on personalities who already have a following as well as on-screen presence."

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Stephen Amell leads the reboot as Captain Hobie Buchannon, a character linked to the original series' Mitch Buchannon. David Chokachi reprises his connection to the franchise by returning as Cody Madison, now overseeing the lifeguards' hangout, The Shoreline. Model Brooks Nader takes on the role of Selene, a Zuma Beach captain described as sharp-tongued and assertive.

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Source: MEGA Brooks Nader will play Selene in the new 'Baywatch.'

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Sharing the announcement, she said: "I believed in this long before it made sense. Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild they are! Baywatch let's go!" Alongside her, Jessica Belkin plays Charlie Vale, the secret daughter of Amell's character. Belkin, who has appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel and Pretty Little Liars, said: "I would love to act casual about this, I simply cannot. Still processing, endlessly grateful. Thank you to our creators for believing in me. See you in the sand."

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Source: MEGA Jessica Belkin plays Charlie Vale in the 'Baywatch' reboot.

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The cast also includes Shay Mitchell as Trina, a lawyer turned lifeguard, and newcomer Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, a former Marine returning to Los Angeles. Social media personalities form a key part of the reboot's appeal. Noah Beck makes his acting debut as rookie lifeguard Luke, while gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne appears as junior lifeguard Grace. Dunne said: "I'm not a lifeguard but I play one on TV."

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Source: MEGA Shay Mitchell stars in new 'Baywatch' TV series.

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A source close to casting on the show said: "There is a deliberate push to blend traditional acting talent with digital-native stars – it is about reaching audiences who consume entertainment very differently now." Another added: "The hope is that this new cast will resonate across platforms, not just on television." The original Baywatch became one of the most-watched shows globally and later inspired a 2017 film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.