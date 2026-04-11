OK! Reveals Everything You Need to Know About the New Batch of 'Baywatch' Babes Bouncing Back on Screen for the Reboot
April 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Baywatch is returning to screens with a new cast of actors and influencers, as producers bank on a "new generation of babes" to recapture the cultural impact of the original series.
As OK! has reported, the reboot, currently filming in California, revives the lifeguard drama that first aired in 1989 and ran for 11 seasons, turning stars such as David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson into global icons.
The updated version retains key visual elements, including the signature red swimsuits, while introducing a younger cast designed to appeal to modern audiences. The series is co-produced by Fremantle and Fox and is expected to launch in the United States later this year, with potential for international distribution.
A source familiar with the production said: "The strategy is clearly to lean into a new generation of babes who can capture the same attention the original cast commanded, but with a contemporary edge shaped by social media and influencer culture."
Another insider added: "There is a strong belief that the visual identity of the show remains central – the casting reflects that, with a focus on personalities who already have a following as well as on-screen presence."
Stephen Amell leads the reboot as Captain Hobie Buchannon, a character linked to the original series' Mitch Buchannon.
David Chokachi reprises his connection to the franchise by returning as Cody Madison, now overseeing the lifeguards' hangout, The Shoreline.
Model Brooks Nader takes on the role of Selene, a Zuma Beach captain described as sharp-tongued and assertive.
Sharing the announcement, she said: "I believed in this long before it made sense. Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild they are! Baywatch let's go!"
Alongside her, Jessica Belkin plays Charlie Vale, the secret daughter of Amell's character.
Belkin, who has appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel and Pretty Little Liars, said: "I would love to act casual about this, I simply cannot. Still processing, endlessly grateful. Thank you to our creators for believing in me. See you in the sand."
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The cast also includes Shay Mitchell as Trina, a lawyer turned lifeguard, and newcomer Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, a former Marine returning to Los Angeles.
Social media personalities form a key part of the reboot's appeal.
Noah Beck makes his acting debut as rookie lifeguard Luke, while gymnast and influencer Olivia Dunne appears as junior lifeguard Grace. Dunne said: "I'm not a lifeguard but I play one on TV."
A source close to casting on the show said: "There is a deliberate push to blend traditional acting talent with digital-native stars – it is about reaching audiences who consume entertainment very differently now."
Another added: "The hope is that this new cast will resonate across platforms, not just on television."
The original Baywatch became one of the most-watched shows globally and later inspired a 2017 film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.
Producers of the reboot appear to be maintaining the show's defining mix of action, drama and stylized beach imagery while adapting it for contemporary viewers.
A source familiar with early production said: "There is confidence that the formula still works – the key question is whether this cast can deliver the same cultural moment in a very different media landscape."
Baywatch became a global phenomenon in the 1990s, running for 11 seasons and reaching over a billion viewers weekly at its peak. Along with launching the careers of stars such as Hasselhoff and Anderson, it blended action, drama and iconic beach imagery to become one of television's most recognizable franchises worldwide.