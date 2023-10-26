OK Magazine
Bruce Lee's Daughter Still Doesn't Know What Quentin Tarantino's 'Issues' Are With Her Father: 'He's Been Told a Lot of Stories'

bruce lee daughter doesnt know quentin taratino issues with dad pp
Source: shannonlee/instagram;mega
By:

Oct. 26 2023, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Shannon Lee is still perplexed by Quentin Tarantino's negative portrayal of her father in his 2019 flick, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Bruce Lee, a famed martial artist and actor who passed away in 1973, was depicted as rude and full of himself in the popular film. One scene featured Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth, challenging and getting the upper hand against Bruce in a fight.

shannon leedaughter instagram
Source: shannon lee/instagram

Shannon Lee with her daughter.

Shannon, who has spoken up about the controversial writing choice since the movie's release, called the situation "interesting," before sharing that she still didn't have a solid answer on why the Pulp Fiction director made that decision.

"I’ve never met [Tarantino]. I don’t know what his issues are with my father," she admitted in a recent interview. "Clearly, he thinks my father is cool, because he has borrowed from him quite a bit."

quentin tarantino bruce lee daughter mega
Source: mega

Quentin Tarantino defended his choices regarding his portrayal of Bruce Lee in several interviews.

"But at the same time, I think he has been told a lot of stories by people who have encountered my father and had a negative reaction," she added.

"They found him to be overly confident or arrogant," she explained. "I have to say, in my experience, the stories are mostly from white men."

bruce lee megajpg
Source: mega

Bruce Lee died in 1973.

"I think Quentin may have been told a lot of those stories and believes them," Shannon continued. "I think a lot of people looked at my father as uppity, you know?"

Back in 2019, Shannon suggested the filmmaker could fix the situation if he simply stopped talking about it.

"That would be really nice," she said at the time. "Or he could apologize or he could say, ‘I don’t really know what Bruce Lee was like. I just wrote it for my movie. But that shouldn’t be taken as how he really was.'"

shannon lee family pic instagram
Source: shannon lee/instagram

Bruce shared two kids, Shannon and Brandon, with Linda Lee Cadwell.

The following year, she spoke out again, calling the portrayal of her late dad "unfortunate," because it made people think that it was a fact that Bruce was an "a--hole."

"I can be arrogant and angry in my life — is that something I would say I am like generally? No, my father was not generally like that," she told the South China Morning Post. "He was extremely passionate and driven."

Shannon spoke with The Telegraph about not understanding Tarantino's problem with her father.

She told Variety that Tarantino could apologize.

