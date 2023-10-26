Bruce Lee's Daughter Still Doesn't Know What Quentin Tarantino's 'Issues' Are With Her Father: 'He's Been Told a Lot of Stories'

"I think Quentin may have been told a lot of those stories and believes them," Shannon continued. "I think a lot of people looked at my father as uppity, you know?"

Back in 2019, Shannon suggested the filmmaker could fix the situation if he simply stopped talking about it.

"That would be really nice," she said at the time. "Or he could apologize or he could say, ‘I don’t really know what Bruce Lee was like. I just wrote it for my movie. But that shouldn’t be taken as how he really was.'"