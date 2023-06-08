War of Words: Chris Hemsworth Reacts to Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese's Criticism
When Chris Hemsworth heard filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, weren't a fan of Marvel flicks, the action star admitted it was "super depressing" to hear that.
“There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me," the 39-year-old said in a new interview. “I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know. I don’t love when we start scrutinizing each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is… I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic.”
Last year, Tarantino said Hemsworth "wasn't a movie star," despite starring in blockbuster films and playing Thor.
“Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is … you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star,” Tarantino said in November 2022.
For his part, Scorsese shared why he is not a fan of superhero movies.
“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese told Empire in 2019. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”
Even Hemsworth's kids — he shares daughter India Rose Hemsworth and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky — were critics of the film.
"It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” he recalled. “I cringe and laugh equally at it.”
“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” he added of Love and Thunder, which was released in 2022. “It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond."
