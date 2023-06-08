War of Words: Chris Hemsworth Reacts to Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese's Criticism

Even Hemsworth's kids — he shares daughter India Rose Hemsworth and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky — were critics of the film.

"It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” he recalled. “I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” he added of Love and Thunder, which was released in 2022. “It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond."