Bruce Springsteen's Actress Sister Pamela Spotted in Rare Public Outing

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Pamela Springsteen Is Known for Her Horror Roles

Source: Double Helix Films The singer's sister works with her brother.

Pamela is best known for playing serial killer Angela Baker in Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers in 1988 and Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland in 1989. She switched to focus on photography and works closely with her older brother. Pamela followed Bruce on tour and photographed the cover of his 1992 album Lucky Town. She continues to support Bruce by sharing his tour dates and concert posters on social media.

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Pamela Springsteen Previously Dated Sean Penn

Source: MEGA Pamela was also previously linked to actor Sean Penn.

Pamela was also previously linked to actor Sean Penn, who credited her brother's music with helping inspire his first directorial project. Sean recalled the moment during an appearance on the "Soundtracking UK" podcast. "One night, after several Heinekens and listening to [Nebraska], I said [to Pam], 'I got to talk to your brother.' [At the time] I think I had one movie that had come out [Taps]. And Fast Times at Ridgemont High was going to come out," Sean said, according to Parade.

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Source: Pamela Springsteen/Facebook Sean Penn went on to direct 'The Indian Runner.'

Sean then recalled the unusual way he first approached Bruce about the project. "He had no idea who he was talking to. This kid that’s dating his little sister, drunk on Heineken and waking him up at New Jersey at 3:30 in the morning asking, 'Can I make a movie of that song [Highway Patrolman]?'" he said. Years later, he followed up with Bruce after completing the script. "Eight years later, I just went ahead and wrote it. And I called up Bruce and said, 'Remember that guy, me, that was dating your sister?' and I asked, 'Would you read the script?’ And he read it and said, 'Go for it,'" Sean said. Sean went on to direct The Indian Runner, which was released in 1991 and drew from Bruce’s 1982 song "Highway Patrolman."

Bruce Springsteen Shares a Close Bond With His Sisters

Source: MEGA Pamela is one of Bruce's two younger sisters.