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Bruce Springsteen and Daughter Jessica Make Rare Joint Outing to Harry Styles' Madison Square Garden Concert

Split photo of Bruce Springsteen & Harry Styles & Jessica Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen made a rare joint appearance with his daughter Jessica Springsteen at Harry Styles' MSG concert on Wednesday, September 9.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

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Bruce Springsteen and his daughter Jessica Springsteen were spotted attending Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday, September 9.

The legendary musician was spotted in the arena wearing an all-denim look, pairing a matching shirt and pants with a white baseball cap and tan boots.

His daughter sat beside him, smiling as she appeared to record the concert on her phone.

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Bruce Springsteen was spotted vibing at Harry Styles' MSG concert with his daughter Jessica Springsteen.

She also opted for denim pants and boots for the outing with her father, pairing them with a black top and an oversized white shirt featuring red and dark stripes.

The father-daughter duo appeared to be in high spirits as they took in the show together.

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Harry Styles Fans Cheered on Social Media After Learning Bruce Springsteen Attended His Concert

Image of Photos of Bruce Springsteen at Harry Styles' concert went viral online.
Source: MEGA

Photos of Bruce Springsteen at Harry Styles' concert went viral online.

Soon after Wednesday's concert, photos went viral on social media showing the rock legend attending the former One Direction star’s MSG concert with his daughter.

Many fans even live-posted from the arena, talking about how they spotted the 76-year-old vibing to the music.

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image of Harry Styles' fans loved that the rocker was at the concert.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles' fans loved that the rocker was at the concert.

“I’m f------- cryingggg my sister looks at me while we were in pit and saw an older guy with security heading towards the tunnel Harry comes in and out of and goes omg what famous person is that? and i said i think that’s a dad getting escorted out, but it was Bruce Springsteen 💀,” one person wrote on X.

“Bruce Springsteen is behind me at Harry Styles lollll,” another person posted.

“Here is Bruce Springsteen at Harry Styles!!!!!!” the fan made another post alongside a photo of the legend at the event.

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Bruce Springsteen Previously Gushed About His Daughter After Her Olympic Silver Win

Image of Jessica Springsteen is a professional equestrian.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Springsteen is a professional equestrian.

Despite the rock star's continuing influence over music artists all over the world, his three children have chosen wildly different careers. Although his oldest son, Evan James Springsteen, chose to pursue music, his younger son, Sam Ryan Springsteen, is a firefighter.

Meanwhile, Jessica is an equestrian who represented the U.S. equestrian show jumping team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

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Image of Bruce Springsteen praised his daughter, Jessica Springsteen, after her Olympic silver medal win.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen praised his daughter, Jessica Springsteen, after her Olympic silver medal win.

Per People, Bruce spoke about his daughter's achievement at the time, saying, “I want to congratulate the United States Olympic show jumping team — that's McLain Ward, Laura Kraut and my lovely daughter, Jessica Springsteen — on their silver medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

He also made sure to thank his daughter's coach. “A special shout-out to my great friend and one of the kings of show jumping, Nick Skelton, for his guidance and inspiration," he said.

“May all of your days forever be glorious,” he added.

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