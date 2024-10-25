Bruce Springsteen Slams 'Tyrant' Donald Trump While Endorsing Kamala Harris for President: 'He Doesn't Understand This Country'
Bruce Springsteen wasn't just "Born in the U.S.A." — he's extremely passionate about who runs it.
The famed rock singer, 75, made an appearance at Kamala Harris' rally in Georgia on Thursday, October 24, to not only endorse the vice president, but publicly condemn former President Donald Trump while urging people to vote against him in the 2024 presidential election.
"I want a president who reveres the constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose, and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens," Springsteen explained while firing off reasons why he was endorsing Harris, 60, on Thursday evening.
"There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear: Kamala Harris. She’s running to be the 47th president of the United States," the "Dancing in the Dark" crooner declared to a crowd of 20,000 people at James R Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, Ga.
The packed audience marked Harris' largest political rally attendance to date, surpassing the 17,000 people she hosted in Greensboro, N.C., at the beginning of September. The event was also the first time Harris and former President Barack Obama appeared together on the same stage.
Springsteen proceeded to bash Trump, 78, and his policies, insisting: "Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant."
"He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American, and that’s why on November 5, I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I urge all of you who believe in the American way to join me," the singer pleaded.
Other celebrity guests at Thursday's Democratic rally included Spike Lee, 67, Tyler Perry, 55, and Samuel L Jackson, 75.
Perry was among those to take the podium for a speech, stating: "Power is knowing your past. Georgia is where the future is being written. Georgia is showing up and showing out, no matter what kind of shenanigans, skullduggery and subterfuge."
The Divorce in the Black director went on to mock Trump's "concept of a plan" statement, which he made after being asked about replacing the Affordable Care Act benefits during September's presidential debate.
"I believe in affordable healthcare. It should not be replaced with a concept of a plan, what the h---?” Perry snubbed before addressing abortion rights.
Neither "a government nor a man should be telling a woman what she can or cannot do with her body," Perry emphasized, eventually introducing Obama, 63, to join him on stage.
While at the podium, Obama echoed past comments about his worries that some men in the country are only voting for Trump because he is the only male on the ballot.
"I’ve noticed this, especially with some men, they think that Trump's behavior is a sign of strength. I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is," he stated.