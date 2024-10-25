Bruce Springsteen Slams 'Tyrant' Donald Trump While Endorsing Kamala Harris for President: 'He Doesn't Understand This Country'

"I want a president who reveres the constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose, and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens," Springsteen explained while firing off reasons why he was endorsing Harris, 60, on Thursday evening.

"There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear: Kamala Harris. She’s running to be the 47th president of the United States," the "Dancing in the Dark" crooner declared to a crowd of 20,000 people at James R Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, Ga.