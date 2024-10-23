or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Calls Barack Obama 'Old' and 'Exhausted' After He Raps Eminem Lyrics on Stage at Kamala Harris Rally: 'He's a Real Jerk'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Barack Obama was looking 'old' at a campaign stop.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former President Barack Obama has been hard at work on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris — but Donald Trump wasn't impressed.

During a Tuesday, October 22, campaign stop in North Carolina, the ex-prez, 78, accused Obama, 63, of looking "old" and tired at recent rallies.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump calls obama old exhausted raps eminem kamala harris rally
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama campaigned for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin and Michigan on October 22.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think he's a real jerk because I’ve watched him campaign over the last couple of days," he told his crowd of supporters. "Over the last couple of days I’ve watched him campaign. What a divider he is. He divides this country. He couldn’t care less, him and his little group of people."

"The reason they’re bringing him out — because he doesn’t even want to do it. I think he’s exhausted," he continued. "I watched him talk and I think the guy’s exhausted. … He’s looking a little bit older isn’t he? You know? Nothing wrong with that. But he’s exhausted."

Article continues below advertisement
now trump sues the don launches astonishing legal complaint accusing britains labour party of meddling in us election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of avoiding or canceling interviews due to 'exhaustion.'

Article continues below advertisement

That same day, Obama playfully referenced Eminem's lyrics to "Lose Yourself" on stage at a Detroit rally after the rapper gave his glowing endorsement to Vice President Harris.

"I gotta say, you know, I’ve done one a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," he said. "I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, I’m nervous but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump calls obama old exhausted raps eminem kamala harris rally
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama quoted lyrics from Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' on stage in Detroit.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier that day, Obama also questioned Trump's cognitive abilities while speaking at a campaign stop in Madison, Wisconsin. "I mean, he’s out there giving two-hour speeches. It's like Fidel Castro — just keeps on talking. It's just word salads," the 63-year-old said. "You’d be worried if grandpa were acting like this ... But this is coming from someone who wants unchecked power. So Wisconsin, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America is ready to turn the page."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump calls obama old exhausted raps eminem kamala harris rally
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama accused Donald Trump of wanting 'unchecked power' as POTUS.

As OK! previously reported, Trump's remarks about Obama come amid reports the 78-year-old himself has been canceling or avoiding interviews because he is too tired.

"In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations," Politico stated.

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt later responded to the rumors by calling them “unequivocally false.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.