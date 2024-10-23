Donald Trump Calls Barack Obama 'Old' and 'Exhausted' After He Raps Eminem Lyrics on Stage at Kamala Harris Rally: 'He's a Real Jerk'

"I think he's a real jerk because I’ve watched him campaign over the last couple of days," he told his crowd of supporters. "Over the last couple of days I’ve watched him campaign. What a divider he is. He divides this country. He couldn’t care less, him and his little group of people."

"The reason they’re bringing him out — because he doesn’t even want to do it. I think he’s exhausted," he continued. "I watched him talk and I think the guy’s exhausted. … He’s looking a little bit older isn’t he? You know? Nothing wrong with that. But he’s exhausted."