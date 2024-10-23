Donald Trump Calls Barack Obama 'Old' and 'Exhausted' After He Raps Eminem Lyrics on Stage at Kamala Harris Rally: 'He's a Real Jerk'
Former President Barack Obama has been hard at work on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris — but Donald Trump wasn't impressed.
During a Tuesday, October 22, campaign stop in North Carolina, the ex-prez, 78, accused Obama, 63, of looking "old" and tired at recent rallies.
"I think he's a real jerk because I’ve watched him campaign over the last couple of days," he told his crowd of supporters. "Over the last couple of days I’ve watched him campaign. What a divider he is. He divides this country. He couldn’t care less, him and his little group of people."
"The reason they’re bringing him out — because he doesn’t even want to do it. I think he’s exhausted," he continued. "I watched him talk and I think the guy’s exhausted. … He’s looking a little bit older isn’t he? You know? Nothing wrong with that. But he’s exhausted."
That same day, Obama playfully referenced Eminem's lyrics to "Lose Yourself" on stage at a Detroit rally after the rapper gave his glowing endorsement to Vice President Harris.
"I gotta say, you know, I’ve done one a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," he said. "I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, I’m nervous but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting."
Earlier that day, Obama also questioned Trump's cognitive abilities while speaking at a campaign stop in Madison, Wisconsin. "I mean, he’s out there giving two-hour speeches. It's like Fidel Castro — just keeps on talking. It's just word salads," the 63-year-old said. "You’d be worried if grandpa were acting like this ... But this is coming from someone who wants unchecked power. So Wisconsin, we do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America is ready to turn the page."
As OK! previously reported, Trump's remarks about Obama come amid reports the 78-year-old himself has been canceling or avoiding interviews because he is too tired.
"In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations," Politico stated.
Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt later responded to the rumors by calling them “unequivocally false.”