Donald Trump Faces Backlash After Slurring Words at Georgia Rally: 'Release the Cognitive Tests'
Donald Trump was criticized for slurring his words and rambling while mocking Vice President Kamala Harris at a recent campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia.
During his speech, he joked about Harris needing to use a teleprompter before going on a confusing tangent about "kick-backs."
"You know, it kicked back in, it's called a kick-back," he told the crowd, who could be heard laughing. "Like some people know a lot about a kick-back. It's called a kick-back. They know in this administration. But no, it's a kick-back, it kicks back in."
As the clip of Trump's rambling rant circulated social media, critics on X called out the former president for frequently taking aim at his political opponents' health when he's repeatedly sparked concerns about his own cognitive abilities.
One user wrote, "He is back to slurring his words. Release the cognitive tests!"
A second person said, "It’s funny how just a few months ago, MAGA was shouting about Biden’s supposed cognitive decline, but now they’re eerily silent as Trump struggles to stay coherent on stage. His flitting, rambling speeches seem to fly under the radar when it suits their narrative."
Several other users pointed out that Trump got the date of the election wrong, mistakenly saying it was 32 days away instead of only 21 days at the time of the event.
This comes days after Trump took to his Truth Social platform to suggest Harris take and "pass a test on cognitive stamina and agility," to prove she's fit to serve as POTUS.
"She is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions," he added. "We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!"
The 78-year-old also faced backlash after bizarrely hinting Harris may not be healthy enough to be president after newly-released medical records confirmed she has a history of being affected by seasonal allergies.
"According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from 'urticaria,' defined as 'a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling,'" he penned on Truth Social. "She also has 'allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,' a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…"
However, urticaria or "hives" is a common allergic reaction that affects 20 percent of people, according to The American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology. Conjunctivitis is a generally benign condition often referred to as "pink eye" and can be caused by infection or allergies. Rhinitis, otherwise known as "hay fever," is also not considered a serious medical condition.