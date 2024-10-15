Donald Trump Wildly Dubs Kamala Harris' Health a 'Dangerous Situation' After Medical Report Reveals She Suffers From Seasonal Allergies
Donald Trump warned voters about the state of Vice President Kamala Harris' health after she released medical records confirming she suffered from common allergies.
Following the publication of the report, which declared the 59-year-old to be in "excellent health," Harris called for the former president to release his own medical statements.
On late Monday night, October 14, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam the VP in a series of lengthy rants.
"She is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless," the 78-year-old wrote. "However, I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good."
"According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from 'urticaria,' defined as 'a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling,'" he said. "She also has 'allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,' a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…"
Urticaria is also known as "hives." The American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology said it affects about 20 percent of people "at some time during their lives."
Conjunctivitis, often referred to as "pink eye," refers to swelling of a part of the eye from either allergies or infection. The National Institutes of Health describe it as a "common and often benign condition."
Allergic rhinitis, otherwise known as "hay fever," is also very common and not considered a serious medical condition, though complications can occasionally occur.
In another post, Trump boasted about his own health, insisting that he'd "put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History" and was "far healthier" than Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, President Joe Biden and "especially, Kamala."
He then claimed he was "far too busy campaigning to take time, from the 22 days left" to provide updated medical records.
On Tuesday, October 15, Trump repeated his bizarre opinion that the vice president's medical report was "really bad" and questioned whether she was medically fit to serve as POTUS.
"With all of the problems that she has, there is a real question as to whether or not she should be running for President!" he added. "MY REPORT IS PERFECT — NO PROBLEMS!!!"