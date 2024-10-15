Donald Trump Wildly Dubs Kamala Harris' Health a 'Dangerous Situation' After Medical Report Reveals She Suffers From Seasonal Allergies

On late Monday night, October 14, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam the VP in a series of lengthy rants.

"She is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless," the 78-year-old wrote. "However, I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good."

"According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from 'urticaria,' defined as 'a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling,'" he said. "She also has 'allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,' a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…"