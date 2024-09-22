Kate Middleton Spotted Attending Church With Husband Prince William in First Public Appearance Since Completing Chemotherapy
Kate Middleton is back in action!
On Sunday, September 22, the Princess of Wales, 42, was seen attending church service alongside her husband, Prince William, marking her first public appearance since finishing chemotherapy.
The brunette beauty — who revealed she would be undergoing preemptive cancer treatment in March — her partner and other royal family members were spotted at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The mother-of-three looked happy as she sat in the passenger seat beside William, 42, who donned a dark suit and white shirt. Meanwhile, Kate stepped out in a brown patterned coat and a green feathered hat for the occasion. King Charles and Queen Camilla were also photographed at the morning get-together.
This was the first time Kate’s been seen publicly since she shared that she completed her cancer treatment and would be returning to work on social media.
On September 9, Kate shared a clip where she stated, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."
"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mother-of-three — who shares kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with William — added.
"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she explained.
The future queen noted that though this is an important milestone, she still has a ways to go.
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” Kate continued.
- Kate Middleton and King Charles 'Talk for Hours' Amid Respective Cancer Battles: Monarch 'Confides' in Daughter-in-Law 'the Most'
- Prince Harry's Last Hope: Duke Has 'Two Chances' of Reconciliation With Prince William During Upcoming U.K. Trip
- Kate Middleton's Family Took Prince William 'Under Their Wing' in the Early Stages of Their Romance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Berkshire, England, native then thanked all her fans for their well wishes throughout the last few months.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," Kate gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," she finished. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
Since sharing the good news, the senior royal has gotten back to work, as she hosted a meeting with members from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to discuss her Early Years campaign on Tuesday, September 17.
The Sun reported on Kate's first public outing since finishing chemotherapy.