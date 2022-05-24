MVP! Bruce Willis Plays Basketball With Friends Despite Aphasia Diagnosis Affecting His Cognitive Abilities — Photos
Bruce Willis is staying active in the wake of his aphasia diagnosis. In March, the 67-year-old star's loved ones announced that he was retiring from acting since the condition was taking a toll on his "cognitive abilities," but on Monday, May 23, he seemed to be in good spirits while shooting hoops with a few pals.
His wife, Emma Heming, 43, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the father-of-five on the court, captioning it, "I see you BeeDub." The Die Hard lead was dressed casually in a sweater, tan pants, sneakers and a blue baseball cap.
The model's social media post comes one week after she got candid about how her life has changed amid her husband's health woes.
"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she admitted to The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."
"Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me," she continued. "I don’t mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise. It’s a time I can disconnect and can do something that I know makes me feel good overall."
She also stays in good spirits thanks to her and Willis' daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home. For us as a family it’s always been about making memories," she explained. "We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."
The movie star also has three adult daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, 59, all of whom were included in the original note that revealed his diagnosis.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they wrote at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."