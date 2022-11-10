Rumer & Scout Willis Share Seductive Throwback Snap Of Their Divorced Parents: 'They Made Me'
Rumer and Scout Willis can't stop gushing over their A-list parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. The celebrity kids took to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 8, to celebrate the former couple.
Rumer shared a racy photo of the Ghost star and the action icon from their 1996 Donna Karen New York campaign. The advertisement showed Demi caressing her ex-husband's face while he stared directly into the camera. The former Empire star captioned the post, writing, "They made me."
Scout shared the same photos and wrote several memes mocking her superstar dad. In one caption she wrote, "Do you even follow fashion accounts, bro," while another read, "Do you even know who Rick Owns is?" She ended her series of jokes with, "There's people who don't even know what grailed is."
Despite Bruce and Demi's public divorce in 2000, the duo remained friends and have maintained a supportive relationship. The old flames share three children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.
Since their split, Bruce went on to marry Emma Heming and had two additional kids — Evelyn and Maybel. Over the years, Demi has publicly celebrated their unique dynamic. Last March, the starlet uploaded a sweet birthday message for her ex-husband. "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family," she wrote.
While the Willis-Moore unit continues to highlight their large brood, the brood has also leaned on one another in the midst of tragedy. Earlier this year, they all came together to announce Bruce's retirement, in addition to sharing more details about his health.
In a lengthy post, the unit released a statement on Wednesday, March 30, to their various social media platforms. The caption was signed by Demi, Emma and Bruce's five daughters.
"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read.
"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message added.
"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that," the group lovingly concluded.