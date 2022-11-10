Rumer & Scout Willis Share Seductive Throwback Snap Of Their Divorced Parents: 'They Made Me'

Rumer shared a racy photo of the Ghost star and the action icon from their 1996 Donna Karen New York campaign. The advertisement showed Demi caressing her ex-husband's face while he stared directly into the camera. The former Empire star captioned the post, writing, "They made me."

RUMER WILLIS & SISTER TALLULAH BASK IN BIKINIS DURING END OF SUMMER POOL DAY

Scout shared the same photos and wrote several memes mocking her superstar dad. In one caption she wrote, "Do you even follow fashion accounts, bro," while another read, "Do you even know who Rick Owns is?" She ended her series of jokes with, "There's people who don't even know what grailed is."