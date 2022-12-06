'Tis The Season! Bruce Willis & Emma Heming's Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree — Photos
Over this past weekend, Bruce Willis, Emma Heming and their two daughters got to work decorating their house for the holidays. The mom-of-two posted footage from the day to her Instagram Story, showing Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, hanging ornaments on the lit up tree, which was placed by their staircase that's wrapped in garland.
The legendary actor stepped back from showbiz earlier this year due to aphasia but has remained an active parent, as evidenced by the 44-year-old's model slew of Instagram posts depicting their family adventures.
RUMER & SCOUT WILLIS SHARE SEDUCTIVE THROWBACK SNAP OF THEIR DIVORCED PARENTS: 'THEY MADE ME'
In fact, the brunette beauty revealed just the presence of their daughters can lift "girl dad" Willis' spirits.
"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," she said of having the tykes around her husband. "For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."
The Sixth Sense lead, 67, is also utilizing his newfound free time by bonding with his and ex-wife Demi Moore's adult daughters: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 28.
Earlier this year, Rumer shared a video of boyfriend Richard Derek Thomas jamming out with her famous father, and she too has brushed up on her instrumental skills to play for the star.
SUNNY DISPOSITION! BRUCE WILLIS & FRIEND SWING BY MALIBU JUICE SHOP AS ACTOR FOCUSES ON HIS HEALTH
Rumer and the rest of Bruce's blended brood announced the movie star's heartbreaking diagnosis via a joint Instagram post this March, noting the disorder has taken a toll on his "cognitive disabilities."
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they shared. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."