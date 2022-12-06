'Tis The Season! Bruce Willis & Emma Heming's Daughters Help Decorate Christmas Tree — Photos

The legendary actor stepped back from showbiz earlier this year due to aphasia but has remained an active parent, as evidenced by the 44-year-old's model slew of Instagram posts depicting their family adventures.

RUMER & SCOUT WILLIS SHARE SEDUCTIVE THROWBACK SNAP OF THEIR DIVORCED PARENTS: 'THEY MADE ME'

In fact, the brunette beauty revealed just the presence of their daughters can lift "girl dad" Willis' spirits.