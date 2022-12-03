Sunny Disposition! Bruce Willis & Friend Swing By Malibu Juice Shop As Actor Focuses On His Health
Staying healthy! This past March, Bruce Willis' loved ones announced he was retiring from the spotlight due to an aphasia diagnosis, but the actor appeared to be doing well while out on Thursday, December 1.
Dressed in jeans, zip-up sweatshirt and a beanie, the 67-year-old star was spotted grabbing some juice with a pal at SunLife Organics in Malibu.
While his plus-one wasn't a famous face, plenty of his Hollywood colleagues have sent their well wishes to the star amid his medical woes.
"Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he’s been sort of incommunicado," Sylvester Stallone, 76, candidly shared in an interview last month. "That kills me. It’s so sad."
Plus, the father-of-five's The Whole Nine Yards costar Matthew Perry showered him with praise via his newly released memoir. In the book, the Friends lead, 53, explained after he and Willis wrapped up a night of partying, the two "would just sit and talk."
"That's when I saw the real Bruce Willis — a good-hearted man, a caring man, selfless," Perry wrote. "A wonderful parent. And a wonderful actor. And most important, a good guy."
After filming together, the men lost touch, but Perry revealed he now prays "every night" for his old buddy.
Willis, of course, also has endless support from his family, including that of wife Emma Heming and their two young daughters. Ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, and their three adult daughters are spending more time with the patriarch as well.
The mom-of-two, 44, admitted she sometimes struggles to fit in self-care since she's looking after three other people, but she's grateful for their happy life.
"The girls bring so much love, laughter, and life into our home," she said of having the tykes around her husband. "For us as a family it’s always been about making memories. We just love spending time with each other and we know that time is precious, and I don’t take that for granted."
Daily Mail published photos of Willis' outing.