Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Defends Posting 'Vulnerable' Photos of Her Dad Amid Dementia Battle: 'I Made the Judgment Call'
Tallulah Willis isn’t staying quiet after fans criticized her for posting photos of her dad, Bruce Willis, amid his ongoing battle with dementia.
The 31-year-old addressed the backlash head-on, responding to a comment under her Instagram post that questioned her choice to share such personal images of her father.
“I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable! And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!” one hater wrote.
“Hi. I hear that. As a family, we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles,” she wrote in the comments section.
“I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone,” she added.
Though not everyone approved of the post, others jumped to Tallulah’s defense.
“This is a loving picture. There should be no criticism of her posting this picture. Bruce and his daughter are raising awareness, so this can be cured someday,” one fan commented.
Despite the harsh feedback, Tallulah stood her ground. The photo in question captured a heartfelt moment between the designer and her 70-year-old dad, showing the two spending quality time at her grandmother’s house over the weekend.
“Sunday funday at Grams ! Grateful 🕊️,” she captioned the post, letting fans in on their touching visit.
One picture showed the designer sitting cross-legged on the floor, gently holding both of Bruce’s hands while he sat calmly in a chair. She beamed at him while he looked back with a soft expression. In a second snapshot, the two embraced tightly in a warm hug inside the dining room.
As OK! previously reported, Bruce’s family first revealed in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects communication and had forced the Die Hard legend to step away from acting.
Almost a year later, in February 2023, they confirmed he was suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive condition that affects speech and behavior. In a joint family statement, they called FTD a “cruel disease” with no known cure.
Despite the devastating diagnosis, Bruce kept on working in Hollywood.
“Before making his condition public, Bruce had found ways to soldier on with his acting, having directors scale down his dialogue and getting a trusted friend to feed him his lines through an earpiece on films such as Assassin and the Detective Knight series,” an excerpt from his wife, Emma Heming Willis’ The Unexpected Journey book reads, per News.com.au.
His struggles weren’t always obvious to the public, partly because of the speech impediment he’s had since childhood.
“It’s how I got my sense of humor, because I realised, yeah I stutter, but I could make people laugh by doing stupid stuff,” Bruce once told British host Michael Parkinson.