or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Bruce Willis
OK LogoHEALTH

Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Defends Posting 'Vulnerable' Photos of Her Dad Amid Dementia Battle: 'I Made the Judgment Call'

tallulah willis defends bruce photo
Source: MEGA; @buuski/Instagram

Tallulah Willis defended sharing a sweet moment with her dad, Bruce, amid his dementia battle.

By:

June 24 2025, Published 7:24 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tallulah Willis isn’t staying quiet after fans criticized her for posting photos of her dad, Bruce Willis, amid his ongoing battle with dementia.

The 31-year-old addressed the backlash head-on, responding to a comment under her Instagram post that questioned her choice to share such personal images of her father.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable! And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!” one hater wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hi. I hear that. As a family, we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles,” she wrote in the comments section.

“I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Though not everyone approved of the post, others jumped to Tallulah’s defense.

“This is a loving picture. There should be no criticism of her posting this picture. Bruce and his daughter are raising awareness, so this can be cured someday,” one fan commented.

Article continues below advertisement
tallulah responds to photo criticism
Source: @buuski/Instagram

Tallulah Willis posted emotional photos with her dad, Bruce Willis.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @buuski/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the harsh feedback, Tallulah stood her ground. The photo in question captured a heartfelt moment between the designer and her 70-year-old dad, showing the two spending quality time at her grandmother’s house over the weekend.

“Sunday funday at Grams ! Grateful 🕊️,” she captioned the post, letting fans in on their touching visit.

Article continues below advertisement

One picture showed the designer sitting cross-legged on the floor, gently holding both of Bruce’s hands while he sat calmly in a chair. She beamed at him while he looked back with a soft expression. In a second snapshot, the two embraced tightly in a warm hug inside the dining room.

MORE ON:
Bruce Willis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis dementia awareness
Source: @buuski/Instagram

Some fans criticized Tallulah Willis for sharing such private moments.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Bruce’s family first revealed in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects communication and had forced the Die Hard legend to step away from acting.

Almost a year later, in February 2023, they confirmed he was suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive condition that affects speech and behavior. In a joint family statement, they called FTD a “cruel disease” with no known cure.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis health update
Source: MEGA

Bruce has been battling frontotemporal dementia since 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the devastating diagnosis, Bruce kept on working in Hollywood.

“Before making his condition public, Bruce had found ways to soldier on with his acting, having directors scale down his dialogue and getting a trusted friend to feed him his lines through an earpiece on films such as Assassin and the Detective Knight series,” an excerpt from his wife, Emma Heming WillisThe Unexpected Journey book reads, per News.com.au.

Article continues below advertisement
bruce willis health update
Source: MEGA

The family continues to raise awareness about the action star's condition.

His struggles weren’t always obvious to the public, partly because of the speech impediment he’s had since childhood.

“It’s how I got my sense of humor, because I realised, yeah I stutter, but I could make people laugh by doing stupid stuff,” Bruce once told British host Michael Parkinson.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.