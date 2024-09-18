'There's Painful Days': Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Admits His Dementia Battle Is 'Hard'
Tallulah Willis got candid about her father Bruce Willis’ condition amid his dementia battle.
While on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of Today, the 30-year-old daughter of the Die Hard alum, 69, and ex-wife Demi Moore, 61, revealed how Bruce is doing.
“He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good,” she said of the actor, whose diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia was announced in February 2023. “And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love.”
“It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me,” she added while expressing the importance of being in the moment and present with her father.
As OK! previously reported, Tallulah shared further details in August regarding how the Willis brood is doing during this tough time.
In an interview, Tallulah said the patriarch is still "doing the same in terms of the last we kind of updated, which I'm told is good."
"But whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he's at," she said of the Pulp Fiction alum — who also shares daughters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, with Demi, and Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, 46.
Tallulah explained she has to mentally prepare to see her dad, as his ability to communicate is dwindling.
"I'll go visit my dad and spend some time with him," she shared, adding that it is important she "to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."
"I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present," she stated.
While she is always trying to support Bruce, Tallulah confessed she often needs time to herself to recharge.
"Whether it be work or not, I do need downtime. So there is a lot of what my partner [musician Justin Acee] and I say, we're 'going nonverbal,' and we just sit on the couch like, 'I love you. There's no issue. I just can't speak right now,'" she noted.
As for where she finds extra happiness in her day-to-day life, the actress detailed, "Waking up laughing with my partner would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot."
"And then we'll take my two bigger dogs on a walk around the neighborhood, which if you hit it around the right time, it's kind of like a dog city hour," she raved.