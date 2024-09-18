'There's Painful Days': Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Admits His Dementia Battle Is 'Hard'

“He’s doing stable, which in this situation is good,” she said of the actor, whose diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia was announced in February 2023. “And it’s hard; there’s painful days – but there’s so much love.”

“It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I really do think that he is very proud of me,” she added while expressing the importance of being in the moment and present with her father.