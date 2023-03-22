Demi Moore & Daughter Scout Willis Go Glam For Awards Show As They Support Bruce Willis Through His Dementia Battle: Photos
Girls' night out! On Tuesday, March 21, Demi Moore and daughter Scout Willis got all dolled up to attend the very first Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles.
The actress stole the spotlight when she hit the red carpet in an electric green dress, matching purse, black pointed-toe heels and an oversized black furry jacket.
Willis, 31, stunned in a pink cut-out halter gown, which she paired with a similarly toned clutch.
The inaugural show was "created to recognize and support emerging American-based businesses and designers," with the nonprofit launching in November 2022.
Once inside the shindig, Willis wowed the crowd with a live performance.
The mother-daughter's duo fun night out comes just a few days after they celebrated Bruce Willis' 68th birthday amid his dementia diagnosis. Every member of his family — including wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, as well as Demi and their three daughters — came together to mark the occasion.
The gang even shared footage from their gathering, showing the actor blowing out the candles on an apple pie.
- Plastic Surgeons Rescue Demi Moore In The Nip Of Time: Doctor
- Demi Moore & Pregnant Rumer Willis Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance After Bruce's Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Photos
- Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source
"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them," Demi, 60, wrote in a social media tribute to her ex-husband.
Scout made a touching declaration as well, starting off her message by writing, "It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The budding musician then took a moment to acknowledge the Die Hard star's health woes — though the brood refuses to let that keep them down.
"What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him. Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone," she explained. "So I’m trying to be with both today. Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love."