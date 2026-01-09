or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Demi Moore
OK LogoNEWS

Demi Moore Reminisces Over Marriage and Family Traditions With Ex Bruce Willis in Rare Statement Amid His Heartbreaking Dementia Battle

Photo of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore reflected on family traditions with ex Bruce Willis as he continues to suffer from dementia.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Updated 11:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore has nothing but respect for ex Bruce Willis.

The actress, 63, gave rare commentary about one of her favorite past traditions with her former husband of 13 years during a screening of Song Sung Blue on Wednesday, January 7.

The film, which follows the story of Neil Diamond, inspired Moore to reflect on her family’s own connection to the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share three daughters.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share three daughters.

"This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day," she told the film’s star Kate Hudson. "Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I'd say, 'What's going on?' and he said, ‘No, it's Neil Diamond Day.’"

Moore noted that Willis "played Neil throughout the day. He kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!"

The Hollywood beauty shares daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 31, with Bruce, who is currently suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore Praises Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming as His Caretaker

Image of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 13 years.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 13 years.

During a September 2025 episode of Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, Demi admitted that Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis, is doing most of the work to take care of the actor.

“Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position. So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves,” she explained. "If they don’t put that time into making sure that they’re okay, then they can’t show up for anyone else.”

MORE ON:
Demi Moore

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Bruce Willis suffers from dementia.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis suffers from dementia.

Demi added, “I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman. There’s no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go, and I really think she’s done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She’s had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this.”

Inside Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Image of Bruce Willis is currently married to Emma Heming.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis is currently married to Emma Heming.

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, following his initial aphasia diagnosis in March 2022. Last August, the 70-year-old started living in a separate home from his family alongside full-time aides.

"Bruce would want that for our daughters," Emma, 47, said in Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special, noting it was a "hard" choice. "He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."

During a November 2025 event appearance, the British model added, "These are hard decisions. These are impossible — I’m getting choked up thinking about it. They’re impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life."

Emma shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with the Die Hard alum.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.