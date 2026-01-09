Demi Moore Reminisces Over Marriage and Family Traditions With Ex Bruce Willis in Rare Statement Amid His Heartbreaking Dementia Battle
Jan. 9 2026, Updated 11:15 a.m. ET
Demi Moore has nothing but respect for ex Bruce Willis.
The actress, 63, gave rare commentary about one of her favorite past traditions with her former husband of 13 years during a screening of Song Sung Blue on Wednesday, January 7.
The film, which follows the story of Neil Diamond, inspired Moore to reflect on her family’s own connection to the singer.
"This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day," she told the film’s star Kate Hudson. "Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I'd say, 'What's going on?' and he said, ‘No, it's Neil Diamond Day.’"
Moore noted that Willis "played Neil throughout the day. He kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!"
The Hollywood beauty shares daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 31, with Bruce, who is currently suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
Demi Moore Praises Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming as His Caretaker
During a September 2025 episode of Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, Demi admitted that Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis, is doing most of the work to take care of the actor.
“Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position. So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves,” she explained. "If they don’t put that time into making sure that they’re okay, then they can’t show up for anyone else.”
- Demi Moore Has Been a 'Lifesaver' for Emma Heming as Bruce Willis' Health Rapidly Declines: 'It's Been Incredibly Difficult'
- Emma Heming Reminisces On Her & Husband Bruce Willis' Sexy Photo Shoot As He Battles Aphasia Diagnosis
- Most Amicable Exes Ever! Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' Most Precious Moments Post-Split: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Demi added, “I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman. There’s no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go, and I really think she’s done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She’s had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this.”
Inside Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle
Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, following his initial aphasia diagnosis in March 2022. Last August, the 70-year-old started living in a separate home from his family alongside full-time aides.
"Bruce would want that for our daughters," Emma, 47, said in Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special, noting it was a "hard" choice. "He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
During a November 2025 event appearance, the British model added, "These are hard decisions. These are impossible — I’m getting choked up thinking about it. They’re impossible decisions. This is not how I envisioned our life."
Emma shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with the Die Hard alum.