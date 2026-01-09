Demi Moore Reminisces Over Marriage and Family Traditions With Ex Bruce Willis in Rare Statement Amid His Heartbreaking Dementia Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Moore has nothing but respect for ex Bruce Willis. The actress, 63, gave rare commentary about one of her favorite past traditions with her former husband of 13 years during a screening of Song Sung Blue on Wednesday, January 7. The film, which follows the story of Neil Diamond, inspired Moore to reflect on her family’s own connection to the singer.

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share three daughters.

"This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day," she told the film’s star Kate Hudson. "Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I'd say, 'What's going on?' and he said, ‘No, it's Neil Diamond Day.’" Moore noted that Willis "played Neil throughout the day. He kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!" The Hollywood beauty shares daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 31, with Bruce, who is currently suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Demi Moore Praises Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming as His Caretaker

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 13 years.

During a September 2025 episode of Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, Demi admitted that Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis, is doing most of the work to take care of the actor. “Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position. So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing was recognizing the importance for caregivers and that they have to take care of themselves,” she explained. "If they don’t put that time into making sure that they’re okay, then they can’t show up for anyone else.”

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis suffers from dementia.

Demi added, “I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman. There’s no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go, and I really think she’s done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She’s had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this.”

Inside Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Source: MEGA Bruce Willis is currently married to Emma Heming.