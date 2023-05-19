Rumer Willis' Baby Has Brought Bruce 'So Much Happiness’'Amid Dementia Battle: 'He’s Been Making the Most of Life'
Rumer Willis' baby girl has given Bruce Willis a new lease on life.
After the House Bunny actress and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed the Die Hard actor and Demi Moore's first ever grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, in April, a source said Bruce has been boosted by taking care of the little one as his dementia battle worsens.
"This baby feels heaven-sent,” an insider close to the family explained of their new addition. “She’s brought Bruce so much happiness."
“Seeing Bruce as a grandpa is the sweetest thing. He’s always been so good with babies. He’s been making the most of life, but there are challenges,” the source added. “There are tough days and sadness, so having Louetta has been such a blessing for him and the whole family.”
Although Louetta has been a blessing, the 34-year-old and her musician partner have still been dealing with the late night feedings and early morning changes with their little girl. “Rumer has been joking that she feels love-drunk and sleep-deprived,” an insider said of the new mom.
The happy update comes a year after the family announced that Bruce was stepping back from acting after he was diagnosed with of aphasia. Earlier this year, they conformed that his condition had worsened into frontotemporal dementia.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, his ex-wife and all five daughters made clear in a February statement.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," they continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
Star spoke with sources close to the Willis family.