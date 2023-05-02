Emma Heming Reminisces on 2009 Met Gala With Husband Bruce Willis as Actor's Dementia Worsens: 'He's a Fun Date'
Emma Heming is holding onto cherished memories as her husband, Bruce Willis, battles his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
In honor of the annual Met Gala — which took place on Monday, May 1 — the 44-year-old shared throwback photos of the couple from 2009, when they attended the exclusive event less than two months after tying the knot.
"He's a fun date," Heming wrote on Monday alongside an Instagram Story repost of an upload from May 2022.
"One of the many reason I fell hard for Bruce was because he never takes anything too seriously. As you can clearly see here at our first (and last 😂) Met Gala, as newlyweds back in 2009," the model captioned the Instagram post last year.
The 2009 Met Gala theme was The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion, and the mom-of-two absolutely nailed it.
Heming – who shares daughters Evelyn, 11, and Mabel, 9, with Willis — stunned in a shimmering deep V-neck sleeveless gown, as she visibly shared laughs with the Die Hard actor, who wore a classic black suit and bow tie.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Demi Moore Has Been a 'Lifesaver' for Emma Heming as Bruce Willis' Health Rapidly Declines: 'It's Been Incredibly Difficult'
- Emma Heming Reminisces On Bruce Willis' Heartthrob Days Amid Actor's 'Challenging' Dementia Battle
- Emma Heming Reflects On Happier Days With Husband Bruce Willis & Their Kids As Actor's Health Rapidly Worsens: Watch
"He’s just up for a good time no matter where or when and I’m here for it 🤍," Heming added of her husband — whose family initially announced his aphasia diagnosis in March 2022 before updating fans about his dementia on Thursday, February 16.
In addition to finding joy in the past, the Coco Baba founder has focused on staying strong with the help of her family as they all struggle to cope with their loved one's declining health.
Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three children — Rumer, 34, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 — have come together as a massive support system for one another, as well as for the Pulp Fiction star himself.
While many may think their would be animosity between Willis' former spouse and current wife, a source previously confirmed "Emma is grateful to have Demi around" during such a hard time.
"It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing," the insider explained.
"Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver," and has "stepped in to make sure every holiday, birthday, and get-together is as celebratory as possible," the source revealed of Heming's immense appreciation for Moore in the midst of the actor's upsetting health woes.