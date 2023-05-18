New Mom Rumer Willis Glows While Stepping Out in Los Angeles After Giving Birth to Daughter Louetta — See Photos

"What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌼 and we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion. We love you so very much Louetta 💓 #happymothersday," Bruce Willis' current wife captioned a snap of all of females in the family on their special day.

The newest addition comes at a welcomed time for happiness as the Die Hard actor's dementia continues to get worse. “This is a family who’s as close as you could imagine. Demi’s in touch with Emma all the time. They take turns running errands and keeping him company, as do the girls," an insider explained. “Everyone is extremely protective of him, and Demi is a key part of that. Emma is very grateful."