New Mom Rumer Willis Glows While Stepping Out in Los Angeles After Giving Birth to Daughter Louetta — See Photos
Rumer Willis has that new mom glow!
The actress looked perfectly boho chic while stepping out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 17, nearly a month after she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their daughter Louetta.
Willis looked ethereal in a white linen dress with her blonde locks down and a pair of Birkenstock sandals as she ran errands at Erewhon Market on the sunny spring day.
The outing comes as the House Bunny star rang in her first Mother's Day with her little one, her mom, Demi Moore, stepmom Emma Heming along with all of her sisters Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, Evelyn.
"What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌼 and we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion. We love you so very much Louetta 💓 #happymothersday," Bruce Willis' current wife captioned a snap of all of females in the family on their special day.
The newest addition comes at a welcomed time for happiness as the Die Hard actor's dementia continues to get worse. “This is a family who’s as close as you could imagine. Demi’s in touch with Emma all the time. They take turns running errands and keeping him company, as do the girls," an insider explained. “Everyone is extremely protective of him, and Demi is a key part of that. Emma is very grateful."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Last year, the family made the heartbreaking announcement that Willis was stepping back from acting due to his initial aphasia diagnosis. However, his condition worsened throughout the year.
“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”