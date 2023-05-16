Emma Heming Spends Mother's Day With Demi Moore as Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle Worsens — See Photo

Emma Heming and Demi Moore made sure to celebrate each other this Mother's Day!

Bruce Willis' wife took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share an adorable photo of herself, the Ghost actress, their combined five daughters — Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, Evelyn — their grandmothers and the House Bunny star's new baby, Louetta, while ringing in the special holiday all together.