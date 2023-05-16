Emma Heming Spends Mother's Day With Demi Moore as Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle Worsens — See Photo
Emma Heming and Demi Moore made sure to celebrate each other this Mother's Day!
Bruce Willis' wife took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share an adorable photo of herself, the Ghost actress, their combined five daughters — Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, Evelyn — their grandmothers and the House Bunny star's new baby, Louetta, while ringing in the special holiday all together.
"What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌼 and we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion. We love you so very much Louetta 💓 #happymothersday," Emma captioned the snap of their family with their latest addition.
"Beautiful perfect sweet day!" Demi gushed in the comments section of the photo featuring her first grandchild, who Rumer welcomed with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in April.
The quality time together comes as the Die Hard actor's dementia battle has worsened in the past year but has brought their brood closer than ever. "Emma is grateful to have Demi around," an insider explained.
"It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing," the source continued. "Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver."
Bruce's former spouse — whom he was married to from 1987 to 2001 — has "stepped in to make sure every holiday, birthday, and get-together is as celebratory as possible."
"This past Easter and Christmas may have been Bruce's last," the insider heartbreakingly explained of how they are all savoring the moments they have with the patriarch. "Demi threw him a special 68th birthday celebration in March."
Last year, the 44-year-old and the entire family announced to the world that Bruce was quitting acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which later morphed into dementia.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the Instagram message read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."