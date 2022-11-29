Emma Heming Shares Sweet Video Of 'Girl Dad' Bruce Willis Skipping On The Sidewalk With Their Daughter
Though Bruce Willis and his loved ones were devastated to reveal he was retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, they did find a silver lining, as the actor is now able to spend plenty of time with his family!
In fact, on Tuesday, November 29, his wife, Emma Heming, uploaded a video showcasing the star and one of their young daughters happily skipping along on the sidewalk.
The mom-of-two, 44, added a few animated hearts to the cute clip and appropriately captioned it, "Girl dad forever." Aside from their daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, Willis shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.
The blended brood has maintained a good camaraderie over the years and often spend holidays together without any awkwardness or tension. In fact, to celebrate Moore's 60th birthday on November 11, the Die Hard star, 67, and Heming posted a photo of themselves holding the actress' memoir, Inside Out, captioning the pic, "Happy Birthday @demimoore. We love you inside and out."
The tight-knit clan also rely on one another to get through the tough moments they've experienced with Willis amid his health woes. Heming previously revealed one of Willis' adult daughters even helped her work through her emotions.
"This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active. My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it," she explained in an August Instagram post. "As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."
Heming also confessed she's been struggling with self-care since she has so may other people to look after, but she acknowledged to The Bump, "When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins."
"I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore. That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family," expressed the model. "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."