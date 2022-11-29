Emma Heming Shares Sweet Video Of 'Girl Dad' Bruce Willis Skipping On The Sidewalk With Their Daughter

Heming also confessed she's been struggling with self-care since she has so may other people to look after, but she acknowledged to The Bump, "When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins."

"I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore. That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family," expressed the model. "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."