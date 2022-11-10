Sylvester Stallone Confesses Bruce Willis Is 'Going Through Some Really Difficult Times' After Aphasia Diagnosis
Sylvester Stallone got candid about how his friend and former costar Bruce Willis is doing after he was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.
"Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in a new interview, adding that Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
The two leading men go way back, as they starred in The Expendables, in addition to The Expendables 2.
As OK! previously reported, Willis' family shared the news about how the actor has been holding up.
"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Bruce's wife, Emma Heming Willis, in addition to his ex Demi Moore and their three daughters, Scout, Rumer and Tallulah all shared the news via social media.
"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continued. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
After the word got out, Stallone posted a slew of photos of the duo. "We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …" the Creed alum said.
Despite the ups and downs, Emma made it clear that she's cherishing each moment with her hubby.
"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she spilled to The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."
Stallone spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.