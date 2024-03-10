Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Welcomes 'Advice' From Demi Moore Amid Actor's Heartbreaking Dementia Battle: 'It Comes From a Place of Love'
Emma Heming is leaning on her husband's ex-wife for support amid Bruce Willis' health battle with frontotemporal dementia.
A source spilled to a news outlet that the mother-of-two is "the best person on the planet to look after Bruce, protecting him from the everyday hazards that can be dangerous for somebody with his illness," but the stress has taken a mental and emotional toll over the past year.
"Their 15th anniversary is about a week after Bruce’s birthday, and she’s mourning the life they used to share," the source explained of the complicated emotions that come with those celebrations.
"She’s grateful for the support of his family and friends, including Stephen Eads, his longtime BFF, who’s like an uncle to her kids," the source continued. "They have kept their circle quite small for Bruce’s sake, but tight."
Aside from Willis' close friends, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, has been a strong support for Heming and the rest of their family.
"Despite the fact that she’s the ex-wife, they’ve always gotten along well, and Emma appreciates that Demi is involved in a respectful way," the source noted. "There’s arguably no one who knows him better, and Demi has also done research on holistic healing and healthy foods that might help."
- Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle: Wife Emma Admits 'It's 'Hard to Know' If Actor Is Aware of His Condition
- Emma Heming Shuts Down False Claim Husband Bruce Willis Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle: 'Stop Scaring People'
- Blended Family: How Demi Moore & Bruce Willis' New Wife Put Away Differences To Support Their Husband's Health Ordeal
"Emma welcomes her advice because Emma knows it comes from a place of love," the source revealed.
As for hopes for the future, the source shared that everyone is "staying positive" and they are hopeful that the ailing action star "finds some kind of comfortable plateau" or "signs of improvement" with the progressive condition.
"They know being in the presence of his family seems to bring him a lot of comfort, so that is what they focus on. No matter how much time Bruce has left, they want him to be surrounded by love and happiness."
As OK! previously reported, Heming has been more than just a physical support to the Die Hard actor, she's also been an outspoken advocate for families and caretakers of patients with FTD. Additionally, she isn't afraid to take on the media when she feels they get the facts wrong about her husband's health battles.
"I need society and whoever's writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people," she said earlier this month. "Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease, that's it's over. Let's pack it up — Nothing else to see here. We're done. No, it's the complete opposite of that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with In Touch about Heming and Moore's relationship.