Rare Bruce Willis Sighting: Ailing Actor Spotted in L.A. After Wife Emma Provides Heartbreaking Health Update

bruce willis sighting emma heming dementia health update
Source: @SCOUTLARUEWILLIS/INSTAGRAM; @TODAYshow/X
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Bruce Willis was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on the very same day his wife, Emma Heming, provided a public, heartfelt update about the actor's devastating dementia diagnosis.

On Monday, September 25, the Die Hard actor, 68, was driven around the streets of Southern California, while his stunning spouse, 45, made a guest appearance on TODAY.

bruce willis sighting emma heming dementia health update
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis was spotted being driven around Los Angeles on Monday, September 25.

In photos obtained by a news publication, Willis can be seen wearing a navy hat and matching quilted jacket as he sat in the passenger seat of a car and cruised around with the windows down.

The father-of-five seemed stoic while blankly staring into the camera.

bruce willis sighting emma heming dementia health update
Source: @TODAYshow/X

On the same day, Emma Heming sat down with 'TODAY' star Hoda Kotb to discuss her husband's diagnosis.

Willis' rare outing occurred on the same day Heming sat down with Hoda Kotb for a deep conversation about her husband's debilitating health.

During her first interview since her longtime lover's diagnosis, the model confessed "it's hard to know" if Willis is even aware of his dementia and the toll the neurological disease continues to take on his body.

bruce willis sighting emma heming dementia health update
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis, 68, and Emma Heming, 45, tied the knot in 2009.

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," Heming informed an understanding Kotb — who had to deal with her own family's health struggles this year after her 4-year-old daughter, Hope, was hospitalized and spent several days in the ICU.

"It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is," the brunette beauty continued regarding their two young daughters: Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

Bruce Willis
"To finally understand what was happening so that I could be into the acceptance of what is — it doesn't make it any less painful, but ... just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier," Heming explained of Willis, who was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, though his family released a statement confirming his more specific dementia diagnosis back in February.

She described the award-winning actor's official diagnosis as a "blessing and a curse," noting the silver lining of her family's heartbreaking situation is that the doting dad's ailing health has taught their children "so much and how to care and love, and it's really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness."

bruce willis sighting emma heming dementia health update
Source: @EMMAHEMINGWILLIS/INSTAGRAM

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming share daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

Willis is also the father of his and ex-wife Demi Moore's three adult children, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, and even became a grandfather after his eldest daughter welcomed her first child, Louetta, in April with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer previously admitted watching her dad hold his granddaughter is "something [she] will treasure for the rest of [her] life."

Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained photos of Willis being driven around L.A.

