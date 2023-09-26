Rare Bruce Willis Sighting: Ailing Actor Spotted in L.A. After Wife Emma Provides Heartbreaking Health Update

"To finally understand what was happening so that I could be into the acceptance of what is — it doesn't make it any less painful, but ... just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier," Heming explained of Willis, who was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, though his family released a statement confirming his more specific dementia diagnosis back in February.

She described the award-winning actor's official diagnosis as a "blessing and a curse," noting the silver lining of her family's heartbreaking situation is that the doting dad's ailing health has taught their children "so much and how to care and love, and it's really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness."