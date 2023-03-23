OK Magazine
Grandkid Gives Bruce Willis 'Will To Live' As His Condition Deteriorates: Sources

emmawillis ig pp
Source: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Now that Rumer Willis, the 34-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting baby No. 1, the action star, 68, is elated to become a grandfather for the first time amid his dementia battle.

“The thought of soon becoming a grandfather is a huge motivator for Bruce to work hard on his speech and language therapy to try to stave off the worst effects of his condition,” revealed a family friend. “He’s determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life.”

As OK! previously reported, the action star was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed,” the Willis family said in a statement. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce fac- es. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

demi moore ig
Source: @demimoore/Instagram

After Rumer shared her baby bump in December, Bruce, who is also father to Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, and his two little ones, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, is excited for what's to come.

"He loves having a big family," another insider added. "Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more."

The Willis brood recently got together to celebrate Bruce's birthday, and they shared some scenes from the intimate bash.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them," the Ghost star gushed in her post.

MORE ON:
Bruce Willis

"It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment!" Scout wrote alongside a throwback picture. "Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad."

demimoore ig
Source: @demimoore/Instagram
Despite the challenges, the Die Hard star is doing everything he can to remain strong.

“Bruce has never backed away from a challenge,” noted the friend. “He’s dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer.”

