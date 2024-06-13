OK Magazine
Tallulah Willis Shares Inspiring Before and After Photo Following Skin Picking Disorder Struggles: 'Healing Can Happen'

tallulah willis inspiring before after photo skin picking disorder pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Tallulah Willis opened up about her battle with skin picking disorder and assured fans that "healing can happen."

"Healing doesn’t have to mean clear skin, and it doesn’t mean intrusive thoughts stop intruding and it doesn’t mean you’re not gonna do it again," she captioned side-by-side before and after photos of her face.

tallulah willis inspiring before after photo skin picking disorder
Source: @buuski/instagram

Tallulah Willis shared that she suffered from skin picking disorder.

"It’s small wins," the daughter of Bruce Willis, 68, and Demi Moore, 61, continued. "There’s such a community in this struggle and I want so badly to share how I achieved my wins and help rescue all the sweet picked faces of the world!"

Fans flooded the comments section with appreciation and support for the inspiring 30-year-old.

One user penned, "Love yourself every min of every day because you are awesome," and another wrote, "I highly commend you for stepping up & sharing. You are such a beautiful soul, then & now but my goodness YOU ARE GLOWING. SO proud of you."

tallulah willis inspiring before after photo skin picking disorder
Source: @buuski/instagram

Tallulah Willis shared before and after photos of her face.

Others thanked Tallulah for being so candid about an issue that isn't often discussed.

"Omg I didn’t know there was a community for this!" one follower gushed. "I don’t exactly pick but I pull out my chin hairs and have a tweezer obsession when I get anxious. I feel so seen."

tallulah willis inspiring before after photo skin picking disorder
Source: @buuski/instagram

Tallulah Willis revealed in March 2024 that she had also been diagnosed with autism.

Another person replied, "Thank you so much for sharing! I struggle with picking and hair pulling and I feel like it’s such a misunderstood symptom of trauma that it’s so validating to see someone sharing it publicly."

This isn't the first time Tallulah has been open about her personal life and conditions with her followers. As OK! previously reported, she shared that she'd been officially diagnosed with autism in a March social media update.

tallulah willis inspiring before after photo skin picking disorder
Source: @buuski/instagram

Tallulah Willis has also been open about recovering from an eating disorder.

"Tell me your [sic] autistic without telling me your [sic] autistic 😂," she wrote next to a clip of her casually rubbing her dad's bald head and playing with his ear as a child.

"Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis," she added. "Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. ☀️."

Source: OK!

Tallulah has also spoken about recovering from a past eating disorder.

"ED recovery babies — sending love to you all, I’m having an intense moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body," she said in February. "Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone."

