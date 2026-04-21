PHOTOS Eerie Bryan Kohberger Photos Exposed: Newly Released Jail Snaps Show Idaho 4 Killer's Raw Hands and Bare Legs Source: Idaho State Police Bryan Kohberger was arrested about six weeks after fatally stabbing four college students. Allie Fasanella April 21 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Creepy new photos of Bryan Kohberger show the serial killer after his arrest. Kohberger, 31, is serving life in prison for the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The eerie shots were taken while he was in custody at Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, to document the since-convicted murderer's appearance for the record.

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Source: Idaho State Police He was sentenced to life in prison.

Some of the photos feature his hands, legs and feet. In one close-up snap of his hands, they appear quite red, likely a symptom of frequent handwashing. Prior to pleading guilty in July 2025, Kohberger's defense team explained he'd been diagnosed with four "mental health disorders," including OCD, which causes him to compulsively wash his hands. The former criminology PhD student — who was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home on December 30, 2022 — also displayed jagged fingernails.

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Source: Idaho State Police The killer appeared devoid of feeling in the newly-released snaps.

Another picture showed Kohberger pulling his orange prison-issued T-shirt to the side as he presented his skinny bicep. In the photos, he wore matching orange sweatpants and navy blue slip-on sneakers with white socks. Arguably the most chilling shots are of his face, though — which exhibited a blank, emotionless stare.

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Bryan Kohberger Went on a Homicidal Rampage

Source: Idaho State Police Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty last summer.

The images come months after unsealed autopsy reports revealed in graphic detail just how the students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus home after a night of partying. They were stabbed 150 times in total, with Goncalves stabbed at least 38 times, Mogen 28 times, Chapin 17 times and Kernodle — who was awake and fought for her life — a staggering 67 times. It was revealed that Goncalves' face was left "disfigured," causing surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen to misidentify her as Kernodle.

Bryan Kohberger Left Evidence at the Crime Scene

Source: Idaho State Police The former PhD student stabbed his victims a 150 times in total.