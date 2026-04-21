Eerie Bryan Kohberger Photos Exposed: Newly Released Jail Snaps Show Idaho 4 Killer's Raw Hands and Bare Legs
April 21 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Creepy new photos of Bryan Kohberger show the serial killer after his arrest.
Kohberger, 31, is serving life in prison for the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The eerie shots were taken while he was in custody at Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, to document the since-convicted murderer's appearance for the record.
Some of the photos feature his hands, legs and feet. In one close-up snap of his hands, they appear quite red, likely a symptom of frequent handwashing.
Prior to pleading guilty in July 2025, Kohberger's defense team explained he'd been diagnosed with four "mental health disorders," including OCD, which causes him to compulsively wash his hands.
The former criminology PhD student — who was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home on December 30, 2022 — also displayed jagged fingernails.
Another picture showed Kohberger pulling his orange prison-issued T-shirt to the side as he presented his skinny bicep. In the photos, he wore matching orange sweatpants and navy blue slip-on sneakers with white socks.
Arguably the most chilling shots are of his face, though — which exhibited a blank, emotionless stare.
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Bryan Kohberger Went on a Homicidal Rampage
The images come months after unsealed autopsy reports revealed in graphic detail just how the students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus home after a night of partying.
They were stabbed 150 times in total, with Goncalves stabbed at least 38 times, Mogen 28 times, Chapin 17 times and Kernodle — who was awake and fought for her life — a staggering 67 times.
It was revealed that Goncalves' face was left "disfigured," causing surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen to misidentify her as Kernodle.
Bryan Kohberger Left Evidence at the Crime Scene
Gruesome crime scene photos showed the girls' rooms covered in blood, with it soaked into their sheets and smeared on the floors.
The evidence Kohberger left behind, including his shoe prints and a knife sheath, were also shown in the massive photo dump by Idaho State Police.
Reports revealed the 13-inch sheath was discovered on the edge of Mogen's blood-soaked bed, laying next to her body. Forensic analysts found trace DNA on the sheath that led them to identify Kohberger as the murderer.
His white Hyundai Elantra was also notably captured on doorbell camera footage near the victims' house around the time of the murders.