TRUE CRIME NEWS Bryan Kohberger Murder Victims' Autopsy Reports Spark Backlash as Kaylee Goncalves' Dad Slams State for Releasing Graphic Evidence With 'No Heads-Up' Source: @kayleegoncalves/instagram; Idaho State Police Bryan Kohberger stabbed the four students a total of 150 times, per newly unsealed documents. Allie Fasanella Jan. 28 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

The horrifying murders committed by Bryan Kohberger will forever haunt the families of his victims. That fact has been highlighted recently with unsealed autopsy reports revealing in graphic detail just how the four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in November 2022. Steve Goncalves, the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, expressed outrage that the documents were not shown to the families first in an appearance on NewsNation's Jesse Weber Live on Tuesday, January 27.

Source: NewsNation/YouTube Steve Goncalves shared the families were not given a 'heads-up' about the new reports that were released.

'It's Shocking'

Source: NewsNation/YouTube Kaylee Goncalves' father said they 'learned brand new things.'

"We learned brand new things," Steve said of the medical examiner's notes. "Those details that were put in those docs were never given to us. They were given to strangers before they were given to us." "It’s shocking that family doesn’t get any kind of priority, you know?" he continued. "Even a heads-up. We asked for discovery. They said they’d give it to us, but they never did." Bryan, 31, murdered Kaylee, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at the girls' off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

Source: mega; @kayleegoncalves/instagram Kaylee Goncalves' face was left 'disfigured' by Bryan Kohberger.

The newly unsealed documents revealed the former criminology PhD student savagely stabbed the four students a total of 150 times, with Kaylee's face even being "disfigured." Steve went on to challenge why the morbid autopsy findings were even shared with the public at all. Bryan "pled four cases of murder or capital, all of them, and in the same breath, he waived his rights to even challenge it," he explained. "So, you know what? Why does this need to come out? You know, all these details? I mean, these are like mortician details. It has nothing to do with a case that’s never going to happen.”

'We Can Do Better Than This'

Source: mega 'It goes to the media before it does us, and that’s awful,' Steve Goncalves lamented.

The distraught father reiterated, "We had no heads-up, none whatsoever. It goes to the media before it does us, and that’s awful. We just find out through, you know, our phone starts going off." Steve told Jesse Weber the families are meeting with state lawmakers in an effort "to try to fix this" situation, sharing that Idaho House Bill 1135 has been proposed as a way to "protect this type of information and make sure that it never gets out." He said they are "going to talk to the governor and say, 'Hey, we can do better than this.' And you know, that means we have got to [make] laws."

'We Live It for the Rest of Our Lives'

Source: Moscow Police Department Crime scene photos show blood-soaked bed sheets and blood smeared on the wall.