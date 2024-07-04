Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton's 'Display of Strength Proves She'll Make a Worthy Queen One Day': 'She's a Fighter'
Even though Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer, she is still trying to get out there and attend events. So much so, she was able to be at the Trooping the Colour on June 15, though she was "exhausted afterward," a source said.
“It was a long day, and it took a lot out of her. That’s why she wrote that June post,” the insider noted, referring to her lengthy Instagram post in which she detailed her health battle. “She absolutely has bad days, and that’s something she wouldn’t have shared in the past. Kate’s not the only person battling cancer, and she realizes that being truthful about her struggle will help others."
Kate hasn't committed to any upcoming events just yet, as she's "learning how to be patient" throughout this time period.
However, she's hopeful she'll be at "a few engagements" this summer, but she knows she's "not out of the woods yet."
“Her display of strength proves she’ll make a worthy queen one day,” said the insider. “She’s a fighter, for herself, her family and her country.”
Earlier this year, Kate, 42, announced she was battling the disease, though she didn't say what type of cancer it is.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Since then, Kate has been focusing on herself and getting better each day.
"She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be," Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, told People.
