OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Will 'Gradually' Return to 'Public Engagements' in the Next Month: 'She Is Clearly on the Mend'

kate middleton gradually return public engagements cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health.

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon outings could indicate that she's ready to return to the spotlight sooner than expected after taking some time off amid her cancer battle.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gradually return public engagements cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery earlier this year.

"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier told an outlet.

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gradually return public engagements cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and King Charles are undergoing cancer treatment at the same time.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the royal expert, Kate's diagnosis was a "tremendous shock" to Prince William, but she's still chugging along.

"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gradually return public engagements cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Prince William is caring for Kate Middleton and their three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from William, Dampier believes Kate is thinking about her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she undergoes treatment.

"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gradually return public engagements cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton continues to be the most popular living member of the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

As Kate prioritizes her well-being, royal watchers wonder if she can enjoy a vacation with her little ones.

"I think she will go up to Balmoral with William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis," Dampier said. "But it is slightly worrying, if these reports are true that William is going to take the children, possibly to the Isles of Scilly or to Cornwall, and she might not be able to go."

"That goes to show she's possibly not completely out of the woods yet, and she's still undergoing treatment, and she's very much having to pace herself and rest according to what the doctors tell her to do so," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram post, Kate made before Trooping the Colour, the mom-of-three was candid about the toll cancer has had on her.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," Kate wrote. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," she continued. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Dampier spoke to The Sun.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.