Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Will 'Gradually' Return to 'Public Engagements' in the Next Month: 'She Is Clearly on the Mend'
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon outings could indicate that she's ready to return to the spotlight sooner than expected after taking some time off amid her cancer battle.
"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier told an outlet.
"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."
According to the royal expert, Kate's diagnosis was a "tremendous shock" to Prince William, but she's still chugging along.
"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."
Aside from William, Dampier believes Kate is thinking about her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she undergoes treatment.
"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.
As Kate prioritizes her well-being, royal watchers wonder if she can enjoy a vacation with her little ones.
"I think she will go up to Balmoral with William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis," Dampier said. "But it is slightly worrying, if these reports are true that William is going to take the children, possibly to the Isles of Scilly or to Cornwall, and she might not be able to go."
"That goes to show she's possibly not completely out of the woods yet, and she's still undergoing treatment, and she's very much having to pace herself and rest according to what the doctors tell her to do so," he noted.
In an Instagram post, Kate made before Trooping the Colour, the mom-of-three was candid about the toll cancer has had on her.
"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," Kate wrote. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.
"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," she continued. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
Dampier spoke to The Sun.