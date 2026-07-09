or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Bunnie Xo
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bunnie Xo Poses in Barely-There Bikini Amid Messy Jelly Roll Divorce: 'Most Talked About Hot Blonde'

Image of Bunnie Xo showed off her assets in her most recent Instagram story.
Source: MEGA;@xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo showed off her assets in her most recent Instagram story.

July 9 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo has left little to the imagination!

In her most recent Instagram Story, Bunnie showed off her phenomenal figure in a sequined, skimpy green bathing suit. With her tattoos on full display, she leaned back, keeping her blonde hair down with a full face of makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

'Most Talked About Hot Blonde in the World Right Now'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bunnie Xo shared the photo with her almost 3 million Instagram followers.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo shared the photo with her almost 3 million Instagram followers.

"Just trying (to) follow all the iconic blondes before me🥺🙏🏻💫 But I can't because I always have a broken nail 😂," she captioned the upload.

Also included in the post was a screenshot of a text message that read, "How does it feel to be the most talked about hot blonde in the world right now?"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of The couple announced their divorce in June 2026.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

The couple's divorce was announced in June 2026.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host has made headlines recently for the continued drama surrounding her divorce from estranged ex and country singer Jelly Roll.

The divorce first went public on June 15, with the couple, who had been married for a decade, sending shockwaves through the media.

According to the official court documents, the divorce was really filed about a month earlier, on May 18 in Williamson County, Tenn., after an argument on Mother's Day, with "irreconcilable differences" said to be the reason for the split.

Article continues below advertisement

The Shocking Rooftop Moment

MORE ON:
Bunnie Xo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Bunnie Xo was seen kissing Dylan Wolf at her estranged husband's Nashville bar.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo was seen kissing Dylan Wolf at her estranged husband's Nashville bar.

Most recently, Bunnie Xo seems to be over Jelly Roll after she was seen kissing 24-year-old reality TV star Dylan Wolf, who is in Netflix's new show Calabasas Confidential, on July 4.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bunnie was seen making out with Wolf; however, while the kiss was a shock, the location surprised people more.

The kiss allegedly took place in the VIP section of Jelly Roll's Nashville bar, Goodnight Nashville, where they were seen sharing the passionate smooch on the rooftop.

Taking matters into their own hands, Wolf posted a TikTok video with Bunnie soon after the incident on Monday, July 6. He wrote "@everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots," across the screen.

He also captioned the controversial video, "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo," allegedly referring to the podcast episode she deleted that shared details of the divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

'So Messy'

Image of TikTok users slammed Bunnie Xo for her kiss with Dylan Wolf.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

TikTok users slammed Bunnie Xo for her kiss with Dylan Wolf.

People in the comment section did not take it lightly.

One person wrote, "Starting to think jelly was never the problem 😆😆."

"PR stunt on another level," another said, referencing claims that their divorce is for publicity.

A third commented, "So messy."

Many haters noted Bunnie is old enough to be Wolf's mother, with one stating, "Nice to see mother and son out having fun."

Article continues below advertisement

'There Was Growing Tension'

Image of A source claimed that tension had been growing between the couple.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed that tension had been growing between the couple.

Following the split, a source told Page Six that their changing lifestyles caused a growing distance in their relationship.

The source said, "Some people around them felt there was growing tension as Jelly embraced a more faith-centered lifestyle while Bunnie continued building the outspoken and provocative brand that had always been authentic to her."

"Whether that’s fair or not, it became increasingly difficult to reconcile those two worlds," they added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.