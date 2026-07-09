Bunnie Xo Poses in Barely-There Bikini Amid Messy Jelly Roll Divorce: 'Most Talked About Hot Blonde'

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Bunnie Xo has left little to the imagination! In her most recent Instagram Story, Bunnie showed off her phenomenal figure in a sequined, skimpy green bathing suit. With her tattoos on full display, she leaned back, keeping her blonde hair down with a full face of makeup.

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'Most Talked About Hot Blonde in the World Right Now'

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram Bunnie Xo shared the photo with her almost 3 million Instagram followers.

"Just trying (to) follow all the iconic blondes before me🥺🙏🏻💫 But I can't because I always have a broken nail 😂," she captioned the upload. Also included in the post was a screenshot of a text message that read, "How does it feel to be the most talked about hot blonde in the world right now?"

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram The couple's divorce was announced in June 2026.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host has made headlines recently for the continued drama surrounding her divorce from estranged ex and country singer Jelly Roll. The divorce first went public on June 15, with the couple, who had been married for a decade, sending shockwaves through the media. According to the official court documents, the divorce was really filed about a month earlier, on May 18 in Williamson County, Tenn., after an argument on Mother's Day, with "irreconcilable differences" said to be the reason for the split.

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The Shocking Rooftop Moment

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo was seen kissing Dylan Wolf at her estranged husband's Nashville bar.

Most recently, Bunnie Xo seems to be over Jelly Roll after she was seen kissing 24-year-old reality TV star Dylan Wolf, who is in Netflix's new show Calabasas Confidential, on July 4. In a video obtained by TMZ, Bunnie was seen making out with Wolf; however, while the kiss was a shock, the location surprised people more. The kiss allegedly took place in the VIP section of Jelly Roll's Nashville bar, Goodnight Nashville, where they were seen sharing the passionate smooch on the rooftop. Taking matters into their own hands, Wolf posted a TikTok video with Bunnie soon after the incident on Monday, July 6. He wrote "@everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots," across the screen. He also captioned the controversial video, "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo," allegedly referring to the podcast episode she deleted that shared details of the divorce.

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'So Messy'

Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram TikTok users slammed Bunnie Xo for her kiss with Dylan Wolf.

People in the comment section did not take it lightly. One person wrote, "Starting to think jelly was never the problem 😆😆." "PR stunt on another level," another said, referencing claims that their divorce is for publicity. A third commented, "So messy." Many haters noted Bunnie is old enough to be Wolf's mother, with one stating, "Nice to see mother and son out having fun."

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'There Was Growing Tension'

Source: MEGA A source claimed that tension had been growing between the couple.