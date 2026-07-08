Bunnie Xo Spotted Kissing 24-Year-Old Reality Star at Estranged Husband Jelly Roll's Bar

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo appears to have moved on from her estranged husband, Jelly Roll, as she was spotted kissing a 24-year-old reality TV star on July 4. In the video obtained by TMZ, Bunnie could be seen making out with Dylan Wolf, a star of Netflix's new reality TV show Calabasas Confidential. The backdrop of their intimate moment, however, caught people off guard. The pair were allegedly in the VIP section of Jelly's Nashville bar, Goodnight Nashville, when the incident took place.

Article continues below advertisement

Bunni Xo Was Making Out With 24-Year-Old Dylan Wolf on Fourth of July

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo was seen making out with 24-year-old Dylan Wolf at her estranged husband Jelly Roll's Nashville bar.

The video showed the pair sharing a passionate kiss at the rooftop bar, per the outlet. Soon after, Wolf posted a TikTok video with Bunnie on Monday, July 6, featuring the words, "@everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots," written across the top. He also added, "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo," in the caption, allegedly referring to the podcast the 46-year-old deleted on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast channel, where she opened up about her split from her husband last month.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dylannwolf/Instagram Dylan Wolf was previously linked to Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Wolf could be seen wearing the same black cap he had on while kissing Bunnie in the TikTok video, which read, "I love a girl from Malibu." Per Just Jared, he was previously romantically linked to Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 28-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. The former couple was seen holding hands last November. However, they have seemingly called it quits since then. The reality TV star spoke out about their split in an interview with Decider in May, saying, "We’re no longer tied together. That was just kind of short-lived. But it was great, and all the best to her and her family. They’re lovely people." He also added that the model is a "lovely lady," but their romance was a whirlwind summer fling that had run its course.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's Different Lifestyles Contributed to Their Split

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll were together for more than a decade.

The country singer filed for divorce from the podcaster in May, per Page Six. The former couple, who met in 2015, had been together for more than a decade. Following the news of their split going viral, a source told the outlet that their evolving lifestyles created distance between them, which ultimately led to their decision to part ways.