Bunnie Xo Defends Ex Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Ann Discussing Their Messy Split Online: 'Nothing to Clear Up'

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Bunnie Xo isn't letting her split from Jelly Roll affect the bond she shares with his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host (real name: Alisa DeFord), 46, quickly slipped into protective mom mode after a social media critic encouraged her to respond to things Bailee, 18, shared online.

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Bunnie Xo Fiercely Defended Jelly Roll's Daughter

Source: @bunniexo/Instagram Bunnie Xo responded after a social media user said Jelly Roll's daughter was posting 'weird stuff.'

Bunnie Xo sent a clear message when she shared a since-deleted screenshot of the awkward exchange to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 22. In the interaction, a user commented on the influencer's recent TikTok upload, writing, "Now Bailee posting some weird stuff. Hope Bunnie sees it and clears it up. Slay girl slay!!"

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Jelly Roll's Daughter Confirmed Cheating Wasn't a Factor in His Split From Bunnie Xo

Source: @bunniexo/Instagram Bunnie Xo emphasized that she would love Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, 'forever.'

Without hesitation, Bunnie Xo directly replied minutes later, writing, "Nothing to clear up. She didn't say anything lol. Ppl just want to run with a narrative. Love my baby forever." Though it's unclear what the critic was referring to, Bailee made headlines just days before when she spoke about her parents' split in a TikTok livestream on July 19. "Nobody cheated," Bailee told her nearly 600,000 followers, per People. "Period. [Get] the f--- out of my comments, my DMs, my live with that s---, I don’t care, I don’t want to talk about it."

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Bailee Ann DeFord Said the Internet Would 'Crumble' If They Find Out Why Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Split

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 19.

Bailee is Jelly Roll's daughter from a previous relationship. The "Save Me" singer (real name Jason DeFord), 41, is also a father to a son named Noah, whom he shares with a former partner. Though she remained tight-lipped on the divorce, Bailee said the internet would "crumble" the day she decided to talk about it. "It’s not a difference in f------ opinions," she continued. "Nobody else lived in it. So don’t f----- even. I’m, for real, so done. Good? Everybody good? We’re on the same page? Cool."

Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce in May

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll finalized their divorce in July.