Jelly Roll Admits He’s Been 'Stress Eating' Amid Divorce From Bunnie Xo: 'I Didn’t Even See It Coming'

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Source: @jellyroll/YouTube Jelly Roll opene dup about his health journey in a new YouTube vlog.

He admitted he's been "stress eating" and “overeating the last three or four days," as the "addict in me came out.” "We had this show at this one spot that I love their catering. They have a dairy-free skillet cookie. I don’t eat nothing like that. I’m like a drug addict," the Nashville native went on.

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Source: @jellyroll/YouTube Jelly Roll shared his experiences with food addiction with a fan.

"You can’t eat that, because if I eat one, I eat two. I eat four. Later that night, I’m at the taco truck getting the peanut butter fluff," he explained. "Next thing I know, we’re at the rest stop, I’m looking for a chocolate bar. I’m like, ‘Damn, that fast, now I’ve consumed 2,000 extra calories today that I didn’t even see coming,'" Jelly recalled.

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Jelly Roll Said Food Addiction Triggers Can Stem From Poor Mental Health

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Source: MEGA Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016.

The “Son of a Sinner” crooner noted others don't realize there are certain triggers with food addiction. "You don’t become the size you became without having a mental health issue," he said. “It’s something way deeper,” he went on. “It’s a different thing. But once you get to that point of really realizing what you’re hungry for, everything changes.”

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Married in 2016

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll recently lost 300 lbs.

The Grammy winner announced his split from Bunnie, 46, in May. The couple tied the knot in 2016, with the podcaster also helping to raise his two children from previous relationships. Jelly has lost almost 300 lbs from his highest weight of 550 lbs in recent years. He further discussed in his vlog how his eating behavior doesn't change when it comes to healthier foods like fruit.

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Source: MEGA The country music singer said a cheat meal 'might be a five-day food bender for me.'