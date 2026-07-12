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Jelly Roll Admits He’s Been 'Stress Eating' Amid Divorce From Bunnie Xo: 'I Didn’t Even See It Coming'

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Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo announced their split in May after 10 years of marriage.

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July 12 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

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Jelly Roll got candid about his struggles with overeating and body image issues amid his divorce from Bunnie Xo.

The country music star, 41, opened up in an honest YouTube video shared on July 10 after responding to a fan who asked for advice on losing weight.

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Source: @jellyroll/YouTube

Jelly Roll opene dup about his health journey in a new YouTube vlog.

He admitted he's been "stress eating" and “overeating the last three or four days," as the "addict in me came out.”

"We had this show at this one spot that I love their catering. They have a dairy-free skillet cookie. I don’t eat nothing like that. I’m like a drug addict," the Nashville native went on.

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Source: @jellyroll/YouTube

Jelly Roll shared his experiences with food addiction with a fan.

"You can’t eat that, because if I eat one, I eat two. I eat four. Later that night, I’m at the taco truck getting the peanut butter fluff," he explained.

"Next thing I know, we’re at the rest stop, I’m looking for a chocolate bar. I’m like, ‘Damn, that fast, now I’ve consumed 2,000 extra calories today that I didn’t even see coming,'" Jelly recalled.

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Jelly Roll Said Food Addiction Triggers Can Stem From Poor Mental Health

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Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo married in 2016.

The “Son of a Sinner” crooner noted others don't realize there are certain triggers with food addiction. "You don’t become the size you became without having a mental health issue," he said.

“It’s something way deeper,” he went on. “It’s a different thing. But once you get to that point of really realizing what you’re hungry for, everything changes.”

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Married in 2016

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Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll recently lost 300 lbs.

The Grammy winner announced his split from Bunnie, 46, in May. The couple tied the knot in 2016, with the podcaster also helping to raise his two children from previous relationships.

Jelly has lost almost 300 lbs from his highest weight of 550 lbs in recent years.

He further discussed in his vlog how his eating behavior doesn't change when it comes to healthier foods like fruit.

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image of jelly roll
Source: MEGA

The country music singer said a cheat meal 'might be a five-day food bender for me.'

"If you put a big bowl of strawberries in front of me and leave me alone, I will eat the entire bowl of strawberries," he confessed. "I got to take a few strawberries and be like, 'Put the bowl away.' Or just not eat the strawberry at all."

"I'm like that with alcohol," he sighed. "I’ve never done 'a shot.' I've never done 'a line' of cocaine. I’ve never smoked 'a joint.' Either we’re smoking all day, we’re drinking all night, we're doing coke."

"People are like, 'Oh, you can have one for a cheat meal,'" the musician added. "I was like, 'You can have one for a cheat meal. I can’t.' 'Cause it might be a five-day food bender for me."

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