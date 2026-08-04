Bunnie Xo Reflects on 'Betrayal' of Jelly Roll's Extramarital Affair After Finalizing Divorce: 'A Different Kind of Hurt'

Nearly one year after her ex-husband Jelly Roll publicly admitted to having an affair during their marriage , the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared candid remarks about the lasting effects of betrayal.

Bunnie Xo said it wasn't the affair itself that hurt the most, it was 'the lies.'

During the Monday, August 3, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie Xo sympathized with guest Denise Richards while discussing the pain of being caught up in a cheating scandal.

"When I had gone through a situation with an affair, it's not the act that hurts you," the 46-year-old explained. "It's the lies. It's just, like, whiplash."

Although she did not mention Jelly Roll by name, Bunnie Xo described the emotional fallout as something that stays with you long after the relationship.

"There's no way to feel good about it. Betrayal trauma literally rewires your brain to not trust people, to just feel disgusting because you're the last to know," she said. "Nobody ever wants to be the f------ last to know."

The former adult star added that experiencing infidelity is "a different kind of hurt."