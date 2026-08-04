Bunnie Xo Reflects on 'Betrayal' of Jelly Roll's Extramarital Affair After Finalizing Divorce: 'A Different Kind of Hurt'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo reflected on the emotional toll of infidelity.
Nearly one year after her ex-husband Jelly Roll publicly admitted to having an affair during their marriage, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared candid remarks about the lasting effects of betrayal.
Bunnie Xo Says the Lies Hurt More Than the Affair
During the Monday, August 3, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie Xo sympathized with guest Denise Richards while discussing the pain of being caught up in a cheating scandal.
"When I had gone through a situation with an affair, it's not the act that hurts you," the 46-year-old explained. "It's the lies. It's just, like, whiplash."
Although she did not mention Jelly Roll by name, Bunnie Xo described the emotional fallout as something that stays with you long after the relationship.
"There's no way to feel good about it. Betrayal trauma literally rewires your brain to not trust people, to just feel disgusting because you're the last to know," she said. "Nobody ever wants to be the f------ last to know."
The former adult star added that experiencing infidelity is "a different kind of hurt."
Jelly Roll Previously Admitted to Having an Affair
Bunnie Xo's comments come months after Jelly Roll opened up about his past infidelity during an appearance on the Human School podcast in October 2025.
"I don't talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," the country star admitted at the time, explaining that he had been surrounded by "a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives."
"I worked hard to repair the relationship," he shared. "The repair has been special. And we're stronger than we could have ever been."
- Bunnie Xo Put Her 'Trash' Exes on Blast 1 Week After Date of Separation Listed in Jelly Roll's Bombshell Divorce Filing: Watch
- 'Malnourished' Bunnie Xo Dropped 20 Pounds After She Stopped Eating During Jelly Roll Divorce: 'I Was Gonna Go to the Hospital'
- Bunnie Xo Reveals Ex Jelly Roll Is 'Dating' Following Their Split: 'Happy for Him'
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Bunnie Xo Detailed Her Heartbreak in Her Memoir
Earlier this year, Bunnie Xo revisited the difficult chapter in her memoir, Stripped Down, revealing she struggled deeply after learning about the affair.
"The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all," she recalled.
The podcast host ultimately decided to keep going, writing that she "took a deep breath" and reminded herself that "tomorrow is a new day."
Despite the betrayal, the former couple repaired their relationship, even renewing their vows in 2023.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Finalize Divorce
Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May, with news of their split becoming public the following month.
Their divorce was finalized in July, though both have continued speaking positively about one another.