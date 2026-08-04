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Bunnie Xo Reflects on 'Betrayal' of Jelly Roll's Extramarital Affair After Finalizing Divorce: 'A Different Kind of Hurt'

image of Jelly Roll and Bunny Xo
Source: mega

Bunnie Xo opened up about the emotional scars left by ex-husband Jelly Roll's affair.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo reflected on the emotional toll of infidelity.

Nearly one year after her ex-husband Jelly Roll publicly admitted to having an affair during their marriage, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared candid remarks about the lasting effects of betrayal.

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Bunnie Xo Says the Lies Hurt More Than the Affair

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image of Bunnie Xo said it wasn't the affair itself that hurt the most, it was 'the lies.'
Source: @Dumbblondepodcast/Youtube

Bunnie Xo said it wasn't the affair itself that hurt the most, it was 'the lies.'

During the Monday, August 3, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie Xo sympathized with guest Denise Richards while discussing the pain of being caught up in a cheating scandal.

"When I had gone through a situation with an affair, it's not the act that hurts you," the 46-year-old explained. "It's the lies. It's just, like, whiplash."

Although she did not mention Jelly Roll by name, Bunnie Xo described the emotional fallout as something that stays with you long after the relationship.

"There's no way to feel good about it. Betrayal trauma literally rewires your brain to not trust people, to just feel disgusting because you're the last to know," she said. "Nobody ever wants to be the f------ last to know."

The former adult star added that experiencing infidelity is "a different kind of hurt."

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Source: @Dumbblondepodcast/Youtube

The former adult star spoke about the affair's lasting effects on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast.

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Jelly Roll Previously Admitted to Having an Affair

image of Jelly Roll previously admitted to having an affair during his marriage.
Source: mega

Jelly Roll previously admitted to having an affair during his marriage.

Bunnie Xo's comments come months after Jelly Roll opened up about his past infidelity during an appearance on the Human School podcast in October 2025.

"I don't talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," the country star admitted at the time, explaining that he had been surrounded by "a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives."

"I worked hard to repair the relationship," he shared. "The repair has been special. And we're stronger than we could have ever been."

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Bunnie Xo Detailed Her Heartbreak in Her Memoir

image of In her memoir, Bunnie Xo revealed she contemplated suicide after learning about Jelly Roll's affair.
Source: @Dumbblondepodcast/Youtube

In her memoir, Bunnie Xo revealed she contemplated suicide after learning about Jelly Roll's affair.

Earlier this year, Bunnie Xo revisited the difficult chapter in her memoir, Stripped Down, revealing she struggled deeply after learning about the affair.

"The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all," she recalled.

The podcast host ultimately decided to keep going, writing that she "took a deep breath" and reminded herself that "tomorrow is a new day."

Despite the betrayal, the former couple repaired their relationship, even renewing their vows in 2023.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Finalize Divorce

image of The pair finalized their divorce in July.
Source: mega

The pair finalized their divorce in July.

Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May, with news of their split becoming public the following month.

Their divorce was finalized in July, though both have continued speaking positively about one another.

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