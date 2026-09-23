Bunnie Xo Shades Her Exes After Jelly Roll Divorce by Singing 'You're So Vain': Watch
Sept. 23 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo sent a message to her exes!
On Tuesday, September 22, the star took to her Instagram to lip-sync along to the 1972 classic "You're So Vain" by Carly Simon in the mirror of her luxury closet.
Throwing shade at her past relationships, she claimed the tune is "the best clapback song ever" before writing the "second verse hits" in the caption.
As the clip continues, she pointed toward the mirror and mouthed the famous lyrics: "You're so vain. You probably think this song is about you. You're so vain. I'll bet you think this song is about you. Don't you? Don't you?"
'Love It So Much That You Are Clapping Back'
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host showed off her slim waist in the video, wearing a black crop top and high-waisted black pants. She left her signature blonde hair down and flaunted her tattoos, as her fans rushed to the comments section.
"Living ur best life," said one of her followers.
Another agreed with the blonde bombshell, writing, "Hahaha, every man thinks this song is about them."
"YASSS BBY WE LOVEEE UR GLOW," commented a third.
A fourth gushed, "Love it so much that you are clapping back," before adding, "Don't know who in their right mind would throw away your true love. His loss girl."
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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Split After a Decade Together
The shady clip comes just months after the 46-year-old finalized her divorce from country music star Jelly Roll.
As previously reported by OK!, Bunnie Xo's relationship with Jelly Roll ended in May when the "I Am Not Okay" singer quietly filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.
Jelly Roll, 41, listed their date of separation as May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Bunnie Xo Is Back in the Dating Pool
On Sunday, September 20, the blonde babe took to her Instagram to share a video of her and her supposed new man Dylan Wolf, 24, as they enjoyed a meal out at a Waffle House.
Bunnie, who has made little effort to keep her new relationship a secret, was first spotted with Wolf at the beginning of July, when they were seen kissing at Goodnight Nashville, Jelly Roll's bar in Tennessee.
The romance has seemingly been going strong, as she teased earlier this month that someone had her smitten.
"That one m--- that has you in a chokehold and has you standing in the middle of a store, smiling at your phone and replying," Bunnie Xo captioned a separate Instagram Reel on September 1.