'Malnourished' Bunnie Xo Dropped 20 Pounds After She Stopped Eating During Jelly Roll Divorce: 'I Was Gonna Go to the Hospital'
July 10 2026, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo didn't sugarcoat the aftermath of her split from Jelly Roll, giving fans an honest look into how she's been holding up.
"There were times I was on the floor, screaming, crying because I could not understand what the f--- was happening," Bunnie, 46, told her co-hosts during the Thursday, July 9, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "There were moments where you guys had to call and get me IVs because I was gonna go to the hospital because I was not eating."
Bunnie Xo Lost 20 Pounds Following Jelly Roll Split
The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, agreed that she was "malnourished," admitting that she couldn't even stand up because she was "so f---ing devastated."
"I lost 20 pounds. I was not eating. I wasn't drinking," she recounted, adding that her friends took turns taking care of her out of fear for her mental health.
Bunnie Xo Is 'Happier' After Jelly Roll Split
Despite the heartbreaking split, Bunnie admitted she was a much better person now than she was in that relationship.
"I feel so good. I'm so happy. Like, I am so free. They said this to me the other day, 'Bunnie, I haven't seen you this happy in eight years. I've never seen this side of you,'" she explained. "My OCD is getting better ... It's been really interesting getting to know myself after this. It absolutely f---ing sucks, but that dude is my best friend."
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Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce in May
As OK! previously reported, the "Save Me" singer, 41, quietly initiated divorce proceedings against the YouTube personality on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn., after 10 years of marriage.
Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, listed their date of separation as days earlier on May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
Fans were surprised at the split news, especially as Bunnie had recently shared photos celebrating his daughter's high school prom just days earlier. Jelly Roll is the father of two children from previous relationships.
Bunnie Xo Was Spotted Kissing Much Younger Man
Bunnie made headlines over the Fourth of July weekend when she was spotted making out with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf at her estranged husband's Nashville bar, Goodnight Nashville.
In a video obtained by TMZ, she was in the VIP section of the rooftop venue, locking lips with the reality TV star, 24, as blue lights flashed around them.
During her latest podcast episode, she shared Jelly Roll's reaction to the kiss, saying, "He gets it."
"Not an issue at all," she said. "What the issue is, you’re trying to just move on from your life, and people are videoing you for clout. … You’re literally videoing a woman who’s trying to move on with her life and has been through h--- this entire f---ing year, and it’s like, you couldn’t just for one second let her just have a moment?"