'Malnourished' Bunnie Xo Dropped 20 Pounds After She Stopped Eating During Jelly Roll Divorce: 'I Was Gonna Go to the Hospital'

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Bunnie Xo didn't sugarcoat the aftermath of her split from Jelly Roll, giving fans an honest look into how she's been holding up. "There were times I was on the floor, screaming, crying because I could not understand what the f--- was happening," Bunnie, 46, told her co-hosts during the Thursday, July 9, episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "There were moments where you guys had to call and get me IVs because I was gonna go to the hospital because I was not eating."

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Bunnie Xo Lost 20 Pounds Following Jelly Roll Split

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo revealed her friends took turns taking care of her for fear of her mental health.

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, agreed that she was "malnourished," admitting that she couldn't even stand up because she was "so f---ing devastated." "I lost 20 pounds. I was not eating. I wasn't drinking," she recounted, adding that her friends took turns taking care of her out of fear for her mental health.

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Bunnie Xo Is 'Happier' After Jelly Roll Split

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo said her OCD had gotten better following her split from Jelly Roll.

Despite the heartbreaking split, Bunnie admitted she was a much better person now than she was in that relationship. "I feel so good. I'm so happy. Like, I am so free. They said this to me the other day, 'Bunnie, I haven't seen you this happy in eight years. I've never seen this side of you,'" she explained. "My OCD is getting better ... It's been really interesting getting to know myself after this. It absolutely f---ing sucks, but that dude is my best friend."

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Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce in May

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll tied the knot in August 2016.

As OK! previously reported, the "Save Me" singer, 41, quietly initiated divorce proceedings against the YouTube personality on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn., after 10 years of marriage. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, listed their date of separation as days earlier on May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Fans were surprised at the split news, especially as Bunnie had recently shared photos celebrating his daughter's high school prom just days earlier. Jelly Roll is the father of two children from previous relationships.

Bunnie Xo Was Spotted Kissing Much Younger Man

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo was spotted making out with reality TV star Dylan Wolf over the Fourth of July weekend.