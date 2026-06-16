Jelly Roll Ditched Wedding Ring at 2026 CMA Fest 3 Weeks After He Secretly Filed for Divorce From Bunnie Xo: Photos

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From the outside looking in, all seemed to be going well for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo before he shockingly filed for divorce — but the singer gave a few subtle signs the two were going their separate ways. The Grammy winner filed for divorce in May after nearly a decade of marriage, but the news didn't break until the night of Monday, June 15. However, Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) wasn't wearing his wedding ring when he performed at the 2026 CMA Fest on June 6.

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Source: mega Jelly Roll was spotted without his wedding ring while performing at 2026 CMA Fest on June 6.

In photos, the dad-of-two, 41, was seen with a bare ring finger while he belted out his hits at the Nashville, Tenn., music festival. As OK! reported, Jelly Roll filed on May 18, with sources stating it was a mutual decision.

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Bunnie Xo Also Hinted at the Breakup

The blonde beauty, 46, slightly hinted at the split the day the news was announced, as she posted a video of herself lip-syncing along to Nickelback's famous breakup tune "How You Remind Me." "It’s not like you didn’t know that / I said, 'I love you,' and I swear, I still do / And it must have been so bad / ‘Cause living with me must have d--- near killed you / … And this is how you remind me / Of what I really am,” sang the memoir author, whose real name is Alisa DeFord.

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How Fans Reacted to the Divorce News

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Source: @xomgitsbunnie/instagram Bunnie Xo's fans sent her supportive messages on social media.

Fans flooded the comments section with questions if the divorce reports were true, while others sent the star support. "The vibe of a woman who knows her worth 🙌 his loss. Her gain. ✨🏆 don’t ever let a man keep you down," one person wrote, while another asked, "WHATS HAPPENING?! DIVORCE??" "Maybe I’ll be the odd one in the comments, but instead of asking for answers, let’s pray for her," another fan said. "When she’s ready to share, she will. Bunnie has always been honest with her audience." That same day, she uploaded a seductive snap of herself wearing lingerie alongside the telling words, "She’s getting her sparkle back."

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Inside the Stars' Relationship

Source: mega Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo separated in 2018 after the former had an affair.

The twosome married in 2016 but briefly separated two years later due to the "Need a Favor" crooner having an affair. In Bunnie Xo's memoir, she called the pain of the betrayal "intense," but ultimately, she forgave the star, who has struggled with substance abuse. That was the second time she reconciled with Jelly Roll, and she admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "Will he get a third? Absolutely f------ not. Let's just make that clear. But he did deserve the second chance, and that was seven years ago, and he became the man that he is today. I'm so thankful that I was willing to work it out with him and stick it out with him."

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Source: mega The podcast host previously admitted she would never give Jelly Roll a third chance if they hit another roadblock.