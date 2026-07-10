Bunnie Xo's 24-Year-Old Pal Raises Eyebrows With Bizarre 'Cougar' Comment After Steamy PDA
July 10 2026, Updated 5:27 a.m. ET
Bunnie Xo's pal Dylan Wolf stunned people with a bizarre comment after they were spotted smooching.
The reality TV star gave an interview to TMZ on Wednesday, July 8, regarding his steamy moment with the 46-year-old.
"Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits. That’s all that is," the 24-year-old told the outlet, referring to their age gap.
Dylan Wolf Said He Loves Bunnie Xo
The Calabasas Confidential star also said that he has been talking to the podcaster often. In fact, he revealed that they had spoken earlier that day before he gave his interview.
"I love Bunnie, she’s great," he said.
Wolf also stated he's there for the media personality while she navigates her split from her estranged husband, Jelly Roll. The country singer filed for divorce after a decade of marriage to the podcaster, citing "irreconcilable differences."
"She’s got a lot going on right now, but I’m here for her, and she’s super sick," he told the outlet.
Wolf claimed that Bunnie is seeking to enjoy her newfound freedom, and he is happy to be part of her journey.
"She’s single, she’s young and having fun," he added.
He also admitted that while he hasn't spoken to Jelly yet, he wishes him the best.
"Obviously, they have a lot going on right now," he said, referring to the former couple.
"I got love for both of them at the end of the day," the Netflix star admitted.
Bunnie Xo and Dylan Wolf Made Headlines With Steamy PDA
- Bunnie Xo Spotted Kissing 24-Year-Old Reality Star at Estranged Husband Jelly Roll's Bar
- Bunnie Xo Poses in Barely-There Bikini Amid Messy Jelly Roll Divorce: 'Most Talked About Hot Blonde'
- Sydney Sweeney Hard Launches Scooter Braun Romance as She Stuns in See-Through Bodysuit: See the PDA-Filled Photos
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Although the media producer's love life has been in the spotlight over the past couple of months due to her divorce proceedings with the "Wild Ones" singer, she made headlines for a different reason in recent days.
Bunnie was spotted making out with the reality star at her estranged husband's Nashville bar, Goodnight Nashville, over the Fourth of July weekend.
In a video obtained by TMZ, she could be seen sitting in the VIP section of the rooftop venue, locking lips with Wolf as blue lights flashed around them.
The pair was also spotted hanging out with a group of friends soon after. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host could be seen laughing while snuggled up to the younger man in the photos.
The couple also poked fun at the attention their romance is garnering with a TikTok video, with the words, "@everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots" written over it.
The youngster also posted an Instagram video on Wednesday promoting his brand and teasing a new podcast release on Bunnie's YouTube channel.