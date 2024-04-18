Craig Robinson Admits Late Comic Bernie Mac 'Was the Ultimate Consummate Gentleman'
Craig Robinson quickly became a fan-favorite during his time on The Office, and the comedian continues to grow in his craft and support up-and-coming acts.
"The Office is the gift that keeps on giving. I didn't know that we were going to be popular, because our first year we were in a bubble and it didn't look like we were going to make it, but we became champions," Robinson exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with Cup Noodles.
"I had no idea The Office would be a cultural phenomenon," Robinson says. "Not only do people know you, but when you go places you have a friend everywhere," he continues.
Prior to getting his big break on the popular sitcom, the actor made a cameo on The Bernie Mac Show, and he was able to work with fellow Chicago entertainer Bernie Mac.
"He's the hometown hero! Bernie looked out for me," Robinson reveals. "He used to have this show in Chicago and it was at a jazz club downtown. He would bring in a Chicago comic and a Chicago singer. I was blessed to be able to do that one time. He always told me, 'Take whatever you need, all you gotta do is call me.'"
Before Mac's passing, The Original Kings of Comedy alum instilled impactful values into Robinson.
"One thing I did learn from him is not only to keep your word but to be a gentleman," he notes. "He had us in his dressing room and was feeding us. Bernie was the ultimate consummate gentleman, entertainer and professional."
While following in Mac's footsteps, Robinson is currently on tour and often uses his platform to celebrate emerging talent.
"Sometimes people who don't get a lot of shine, I bring them on the road with me and help expose them," he confesses. "So, that's my way of giving back and spotting an opportunity when I can."
To honor his time on The Office, Robinson teamed up with Cup Noodles to celebrate their new paper microwavable cup and pay homage to his iconic role.
Robinson played Darryl Philbin for nine seasons, and the ad resembles the fictional paper company that captured hearts all around the nation.
"I just went back in time for a minute and it was cool to do it with Cup Noodles. They got me through college," he shares.