Craig Robinson Admits Late Comic Bernie Mac 'Was the Ultimate Consummate Gentleman'

"The Office is the gift that keeps on giving. I didn't know that we were going to be popular, because our first year we were in a bubble and it didn't look like we were going to make it, but we became champions," Robinson exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with Cup Noodles.

"I had no idea The Office would be a cultural phenomenon," Robinson says. "Not only do people know you, but when you go places you have a friend everywhere," he continues.