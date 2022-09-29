Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Biggest Step-Parenting Regret With Brad Falchuk's Kids

After being nervous about fully assuming a parental role, Paltrow, who shares kids Apple,18, and Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin, realized , “F**k it, these are my kids," adding that she grew unafraid to “love” or “discipline” Falchuk's children just as she does her own.

“If someone asked me for advice on it, I would just say from day one, just really treat them as your kid,” the blonde beauty explained. “I just wish I had done that earlier.”