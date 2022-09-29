Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Biggest Step-Parenting Regret With Brad Falchuk's Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her journey to becoming a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's kids. During the Tuesday, September 26, episode of the actress' "Goop" podcast, Paltrow opened up to the Glee creator about her biggest regret in getting close with his kids Isabella, 18, and Brody, 16.
“I came onto it on tenterhooks,” the Shallow Hal star said said of her stepmom role, emphasizing that she only had the "archetypal evil stepmother” portrayal in media to follow.
After being nervous about fully assuming a parental role, Paltrow, who shares kids Apple,18, and Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin, realized , “F**k it, these are my kids," adding that she grew unafraid to “love” or “discipline” Falchuk's children just as she does her own.
“If someone asked me for advice on it, I would just say from day one, just really treat them as your kid,” the blonde beauty explained. “I just wish I had done that earlier.”
The television writer went on to praise his wife and her relationship with his kids. “They talk to you all the time, they come to you for advice all the time, they rely on you," Falchuk noted.
The producer also made mention of the Coldplay vocalist and praised him being being such a "great dad" to his brood. “He loves them and spends time with them and all that stuff,” Paltrow's new husband noted.
Falchuk made clear that in the dad department, he and Martin are on the same team. “All I have to do is just be ‘dad’ when I’m the dad in the house," the American Horror Story creative said.
The united front from Paltrow and Falchuk has been refreshing as their marriage as been in a bit of a slump. As OK! exclusively reported, the Hollywood star and the big wig producer have struggled with keeping their relationship spicy since tying the knot in 2018.
"Gwyneth is super disciplined and won’t stray from her routine,” the insider explained of their marital woes. “The poor guy [Falchuk] is telling everyone he’s itching for some excitement at home.”