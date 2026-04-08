Caitlyn Jenner Admits She 'Hasn't Spent a Lot of Time' With Timothée Chalamet Despite Approving of Daughter Kylie's Relationship: 'He's a Nice Guy'

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Caitlyn Jenner has given daughter Kylie’s boyfriend her stamp of approval. The former Olympian, 76, had nothing but nice words to offer about Timothée Chalamet on the Tuesday, April 7, episode of the “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” podcast.

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Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner approves of Timothée Chalamet.

“Timothée is a really nice guy. I haven’t spent a lot of time with him because they’re always doing stuff, but I have spent some time with him, and I’m honestly happy for both of them,” she expressed. “Timothée’s a great kid. As a parent, I would love to see it continue. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but she’s in a really good place with Timothée, and it’s been quite a ride for her.” Caitlyn claimed the reason Kylie, 28, has been successful in her relationship is because she and her man are both high-achieving individuals. “First of all, I told both Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie. I said, ‘Girls, it’s gonna be tough finding somebody that you can really love and share your life with,’” she explained. “You kind of need somebody on your scale and where you’re at.”

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Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner said daughter Kylie is in a 'good place' with Timothée Chalamet.

Earlier this year, while speaking to paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport, Caitlyn once again praised the young couple. “[I want my] daughter to be happy, and she is, and I like that,” she said in January. The media personality called Timothée a “great kid” and “phenomenal actor” who is “very good to Kylie.”

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When Did Caitlyn Jenner Meet Timothée Chalamet?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.

Caitlyn reportedly met Timothée, 30, at her Malibu, Calif., home last summer and was pleased by the visit. "Timothée is naturally very charming, it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him. She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention," an insider told an outlet in June 2025. The source added, "She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter.” The 76-year-old particularly noticed how the Marty Supreme star was “polite and well-spoken.” "He’s intelligent, he’s funny, and so handsome, Caitlyn can’t say enough good things about the kid," the insider continued. "In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong. If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great. That is how Caitlyn has always approached things, she was even welcoming to Tyga back when Kylie was with him."

Timothée Chalamet Gushed Over Kylie Jenner at Awards Show

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner cheered on Timothée Chalamet at the Critics Choice Awards.