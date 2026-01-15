Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Her Honest Thoughts About Daughter Kylie's Relationship With Timothée Chalamet as Marriage Rumors Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner has finally broken her silence on daughter Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet. During an interview at Los Angeles International Airport, the former Olympian, 76, praised the young couple. Caitlyn called Timothée, who has been dating the 28-year-old for about three years, a “great kid” and “phenomenal actor.”

Caitlyn Jenner Approves of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner said Timothée Chalamet is 'very good to Kylie.'

“[I want my] daughter to be happy, and she is, and I like that,” she said, noting the Dune star is “very good to Kylie.” Last summer, a source confirmed that Caitlyn met Timothée at her Malibu, Calif., home and gave her stamp of approval. "Timothée is naturally very charming, it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him. She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention," the insider told an outlet in June 2025. At the time, Caitlyn reportedly couldn’t stop talking about the movie star’s visit. "She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter," the source said.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet praised Kylie Jenner as his 'partner' at the Critics Choice Awards.

The 76-year-old was allegedly impressed by Timothée, 30, and thought he was “polite and well-spoken.” "He’s intelligent, he’s funny, and so handsome, Caitlyn can’t say enough good things about the kid," the insider added. "In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong. If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great. That is how Caitlyn has always approached things, she was even welcoming to Tyga back when Kylie was with him."

Where Do Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Stand in Their Relationship?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.

Things are getting serious between Timothée and Kylie, who have been attached at the hip this awards season. During the Critics Choice Awards on January 4, the Marty Supreme actor praised his girlfriend during his acceptance speech for Best Actor. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Timothée said on stage, while Kylie mouthed to him, “I love you.” One month earlier, the couple matched in bright orange Chrome Hearts outfits at the Los Angeles, Calif., premiere of Marty Supreme on December 8, 2025.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Allegedly Living Together

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have sparked engagement rumors.