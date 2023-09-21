Caitlyn Jenner Blames Editing for 'Calculated' Kim Kardashian Comment in Explosive New Kardashians Documentary
Relax, everyone: Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian are on good terms!
According to insiders, the Olympian did not mean to shade her former stepdaughter in the upcoming docuseries House of Kardashian when she dubbed the reality star's triumphant rise to fame as "calculated."
In the preview for the soon-to-be-released tell-all, Jenner explained of the SKIMS founder, "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'"
Per sources close to Jenner, she never meant to slight the mom-of-four with the comment, as she was actually praising her for building a booming career for herself and their entire family. The I Am Cait alum allegedly told The Kardashians star that the documentary's editing made it seem like she was speaking negatively about her.
Jenner's inner circle claimed there was absolutely no bad blood between her and the makeup mogul, 42, after the dust settled and that the seasoned reality star fully understood how editing can go when you aren't an executive producer on the project.
The 73-year-old was the only relative of the famous family to appear in the new SkyTV documentary, where she was also asked about her former spouse, Kris Jenner. "What was is like working with your wife?" someone off-camera asked Caitlyn, to which she let out a laugh.
Following the athlete's divorce from the matriarch in March 2015, Caitlyn came out as a trans woman in April of that year. In the time that followed, the gold medalist's relationship with Kris and the family went through many ups and downs. However, in 2022, the 67-year-old confirmed she and her former partner were on better terms.
"We're fine. We're friends. I see her when she's at a family thing," Kris told Robin Roberts during an interview for ABC News. "I think it was a big shock. It's a scary thing to go through, because you know nothing about it. It's a subject that I never thought I would have to directly deal with, confront, be understanding about something that I didn't understand."
Caitlyn — who shares daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with Kris — echoed the businesswoman's positive outlook on their large family dynamic during an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast the same year. "My relationship with the family is, you know, fine. I mean, we do things together, my kids, this and that. I just had my 20th grandchild a couple weeks ago," she explained.
"Of course, when you have 10 kids, you have different relationships with all of your children. Obviously, Kendall and Kylie, my flesh and blood, I'm very close to them. On the Kardashian side, I see them here and there, but I'm not really close," Caitlyn said. "Kim is probably the closest. My other side, my other kids, my sons, Brandon, Burt, the whole group, they're all there."
TMZ spoke to sources close to Jenner.