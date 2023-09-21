OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Caitlyn Jener
OK LogoNEWS

Caitlyn Jenner Blames Editing for 'Calculated' Kim Kardashian Comment in Explosive New Kardashians Documentary

caitlynjennerkimpp
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 21 2023, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Relax, everyone: Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian are on good terms!

According to insiders, the Olympian did not mean to shade her former stepdaughter in the upcoming docuseries House of Kardashian when she dubbed the reality star's triumphant rise to fame as "calculated."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly donald trump transgender issues caitlyn jenner
Source: mega

Caitlyn Jenner blamed editing for her 'calculated' Kim Kardashian comment.

In the preview for the soon-to-be-released tell-all, Jenner explained of the SKIMS founder, "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'"

Per sources close to Jenner, she never meant to slight the mom-of-four with the comment, as she was actually praising her for building a booming career for herself and their entire family. The I Am Cait alum allegedly told The Kardashians star that the documentary's editing made it seem like she was speaking negatively about her.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian pp
Source: Mega

Kim Kardashian is reportedly on good terms with Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner's inner circle claimed there was absolutely no bad blood between her and the makeup mogul, 42, after the dust settled and that the seasoned reality star fully understood how editing can go when you aren't an executive producer on the project.

The 73-year-old was the only relative of the famous family to appear in the new SkyTV documentary, where she was also asked about her former spouse, Kris Jenner. "What was is like working with your wife?" someone off-camera asked Caitlyn, to which she let out a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement
caitlyn jenner texas restaurant transition photos bathroom funny
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner will appear in the new documentary 'House of Kardashian.'

MORE ON:
Caitlyn Jener

Following the athlete's divorce from the matriarch in March 2015, Caitlyn came out as a trans woman in April of that year. In the time that followed, the gold medalist's relationship with Kris and the family went through many ups and downs. However, in 2022, the 67-year-old confirmed she and her former partner were on better terms.

"We're fine. We're friends. I see her when she's at a family thing," Kris told Robin Roberts during an interview for ABC News. "I think it was a big shock. It's a scary thing to go through, because you know nothing about it. It's a subject that I never thought I would have to directly deal with, confront, be understanding about something that I didn't understand."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry couldnt become kardashians
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner will be the only member of the family contributing to the new tell-all.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Caitlyn — who shares daughters Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, with Kris — echoed the businesswoman's positive outlook on their large family dynamic during an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast the same year. "My relationship with the family is, you know, fine. I mean, we do things together, my kids, this and that. I just had my 20th grandchild a couple weeks ago," she explained.

"Of course, when you have 10 kids, you have different relationships with all of your children. Obviously, Kendall and Kylie, my flesh and blood, I'm very close to them. On the Kardashian side, I see them here and there, but I'm not really close," Caitlyn said. "Kim is probably the closest. My other side, my other kids, my sons, Brandon, Burt, the whole group, they're all there."

TMZ spoke to sources close to Jenner.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.